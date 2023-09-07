Old National to Present at the 2023 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Submit Release
EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan will present at the 2023 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York, NY at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https:/ir.oldnational.com. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay of the presentation will be accessible for 90 days after the presentation date.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Investor Relations:
Lynell Walton
(812) 464-1366
lynell.walton@oldnational.com

Media Relations:
Rick Vach
(904) 535-9489
rick.vach@oldnational.com


