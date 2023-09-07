Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 11-13, 2023.



Jeffrey L. Wade, Lexicon’s president and chief financial officer, will make a company presentation at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, September 12th.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Events” section of the Lexicon website at www.lexpharma.com/events, and a recording of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the original on-demand date.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon is commercially launching one of these medicines, INPEFA® (sotagliflozin) in the United States, and has a pipeline of other promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon’s financial position and long-term outlook on its business, growth and future operating results, discovery and development of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize INPEFA in heart failure on the timeline and/or at the prices currently contemplated or at all, conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of INPEFA (in other indications), LX9211 and its other drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor Inquiries:

Carrie Siragusa

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

csiragusa@lexpharma.com

For Media Inquiries:

Alina Cocuzza

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

acocuzza@lexpharma.com