Cytokinetics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time in a fireside chat with Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Fady I. Malik, Executive Vice President of Research & Development, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY.

on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time in a presentation with Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023 on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM Eastern Time in a fireside chat with Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY.



Interested parties may access the live webcasts of the fireside chats and presentation by visiting the Investors & Media section of the Cytokinetics website at http://www.cytokinetics.com. The webcast replay will be archived on the Cytokinetics website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Aficamten is a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of three Phase 3 clinical trials: SEQUOIA-HCM, evaluating aficamten in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), MAPLE-HCM, evaluating aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM and ACACIA-HCM, evaluating aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-136, a cardiac troponin activator for the potential treatment HFrEF and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure, resulting from impaired cardiac contractility, and CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of HFpEF. In 2023, Cytokinetics is celebrating its 25-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics' and its partners' research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics' business outlined in Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

