Flywire to Participate in Autonomous Future of Commerce Virtual Symposium

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)("Flywire" or the “Company"), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that on Thursday, September 14, 2023, the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Autonomous 8th Annual Future of Commerce Virtual Symposium. The discussion will begin at 1:15pm ET.



The fireside chat discussion will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/ . A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the discussion.

About Flywire

Flywire (Nasdaq: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 3,500 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with additional offices around the globe. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X (formerly known as Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

