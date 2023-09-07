Mobile Phone Accessories Market Demand Valued at US$ 469.6 Billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.
Growth in adoption of smartphones, technological advancements, and new innovations are the prominent factors driving the demand for mobile phone accessories.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of the global “𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” looks promising with opportunities in the online and offline channels. The global mobile phone accessory market is expected to reach an estimated US$ 469.6 Billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of smartphones among teenage population, growing popularity for OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and rapid adoption of wireless gadgets, such as headset, earphone, and speaker across the globe.
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11345
The comprehensive report delves into the wide spectrum of mobile phone accessories, which encompass additional hardware designed to enhance mobile phone functionality. These accessories range from protective cases, headphones, chargers, and power banks to innovative tech-savvy additions such as selfie sticks with integrated fans and lights. The report is grounded in meticulous research methodology, blending data derived from industry participants with detailed regional insights.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Mobile phone accessories are external hardware items that are offered by manufacturers as an essential component of a mobile smartphone. Protective cases, headphones, USB cables, data cables, power banks, Bluetooth headsets, screen protectors, mobile chargers, and other accessories are examples of mobile phone accessories. The smartphone accessories market is highly fragmented. Smartphone accessories such as case covers, and protective glass are designed to provide protection to the smartphone.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Growth in Adoption of Smartphones Boosting Mobile Phone Accessories Market Demand
• Growth in Disposable Income Fueling Market Expansion
• Surge in Demand for Power Banks
𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=11345
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬
• North America will offer several profitable opportunities to the mobile phone accessories market.
• Power banks will experience high demand in North America.
• The United States will account for 78% of the overall market share.
• Audio industry will propel market growth in the U.K.
• Presence of massive manufacturing units in China presents lucrative prospects for the target market.
• Rapid adoption of 5G will generate new opportunities for the target market in India.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Apple Inc.,BBK Electronics,Bose Corporation,BYD Company Ltd,Energizer Holdings, Inc.,KDM,Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd,Sanqi Youpin (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.,Sony Corporation,Virgin Media
𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲? 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=11345
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
By Type
• Power Bank
• Headset
• Earphones
Wired
Wireless
• Mobile Battery
• Screen Protector
• Portable Speaker
• Cases and Covers
• USB Cable & Adapter
• Phone Stand
• Others (Selfie Sticks, Phone Charms & Straps, etc.)
By Category
• Branded
• White Label Brand
By Price
• Low
• Medium
• High
Distribution Channel
• Online
E-commerce Websites
Company-owned Website
• Offline
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Branded Stores
Other Retail Stores
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝
Q1. What is the mobile phone accessory market size?
Q2. What is the growth forecast for the market?
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the market?
Q4. What are the major segments of the market?
Q5. What are the key mobile phone accessory companies?
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡-
Developments in the Home Audio Equipment Industry: Navigating Trends and Prospects
Effective Sales Strategies for the Luxury Apparel Market 2022-2031
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+ +1 518-618-1030
sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube