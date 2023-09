Christy Harper Elected to HFES Executive Council

Christy Harper

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- End to End User Research is proud to announce Christy Harper’s election to the national position of Executive Council Member At-large for the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES). HFES is the world’s largest scientific association for HFE professionals. The mission of HFES is to advance the science and practice of designing for people in systems through knowledge exchange, collaboration, and advocacy. The HFES Executive Council sets the direction of HFES and provides mission-based leadership. Christy was nominated in June 2023 for this position and elected in August 2023. Individuals who receive enough nominations for office are placed on a secure ballot for election. Election to the executive council is an excellent leadership opportunity and a way to give back to the Human Factors community. Christy has also served HFES as the Chapter Committee Chairperson, HFE (Woman) Women's Organization for Mentoring and Networking President, Council of Affinity Groups Member, and many local offices. Joining Christy on the executive council this year will be Camille Peres, Rose Figueroa and Nancy Stone. Meet Christy and the rest of the HFES community in Washington, D.C. at the Annual International Conference from October 23-27. ( International Annual Meeting ABOUTChristy Harper is a distinguished alumnus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake who received her M.A. in Psychology (1996) and her B.S. in Psychology (1994). She is the chairperson for the UHCL Human Factors Program Advisory board and the co-owner and managing partner of End to End User Research.Learn more about End to End User ResearchEnd to End provides top notch Houston facilities including usability labs, focus group and mock jury rooms, contracting services for UX research and design, participant recruiting services, and of course, research! End to End is a well-known user experience and human factors research consulting firm. They are a women-owned, women-led company that provides research services for clients in the technology, medical, manufacturing, and design industries. Since 2017, they have offered a wide range of research services and are well versed in qualitative and quantitative user-centered design methods to acquire deep customer insights. These methods include usability testing, focus groups, in-depth interviews (IDI), eye-tracking, ethnography, surveys, jobs to be done, contextual inquiry, design thinking, diary studies, rapid iterative testing and evaluation (RITE), and more.For more information about End to End User Research, please visit www.EndToEndUserResearch.com