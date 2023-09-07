Centivo Gives a Roadmap to Unlocking Healthcare Affordability
Centivo released a comprehensive roadmap for employers on how to reduce healthcare costs.BUFFALO, N.Y., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Employers have always played a crucial role in the U.S. healthcare system. But their role comes with great responsibility and an opportunity for significant improvement. Transforming the complex healthcare system may seem challenging, but employers don't have to tackle it alone. By partnering with health plans that prioritize value-based care, employers can enhance quality and reduce costs. Together, they can create a primary care-centric network that delivers exceptional care to employees, while also ensuring their company's financial stability and long-term success. Additionally, it’s important to prioritize working with healthcare innovators who are dedicated to providing industry insights, technological resources and strong provider relationships.
In this recently released report (found here), Centivo explains why current healthcare plans are falling short, including increasing costs without correlation to quality, stagnation in the evolution of healthcare plans and lack of aligned incentives for primary care physicians and other providers just to name a few. Not only does Centivo explain current shortcomings with many healthcare plan providers, but they also explain how Centivo is creating care models that truly work.
Centivo supports employers through an effective healthcare model that includes utilizing primary centric-care, full transparency and greater accessibility. Challenging the complex healthcare system can sound daunting, but employers hold the power to affect meaningful change. Want to explore opportunities to drive better health outcomes and greater affordability? Check out the report today!
About Centivo
Centivo is an innovative health plan for self-funded employers, with a mission to bring affordable, high-quality healthcare to the millions of workers who struggle to pay their medical bills. Anchored around a primary care-based Accountable Care Organization (ACO) model and fully integrated with one of the nation’s first virtual primary care practices to receive Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), Centivo typically saves employers 20 percent or more compared to traditional U.S. insurance carriers. Employees also realize significant savings through its free primary care, predictable copays and no-deductible benefit plan design. Centivo partners with companies employing over 50 people – from mid-sized organizations to the Fortune 500. For more information, visit centivo.com.
