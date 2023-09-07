[Latest] Plastic Paper Plate Market Size Will Attain USD 8.57 Billion by 2030 Growing at 5.20% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

Rising demand for eco-friendly solutions will open new growth avenues for the global market. In North America, the plastic paper plate market is expected to witness steady growth, accounting for a share of over 30% in 2022.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Plastic Paper Plate Market By Product (Plastic Coated Paper Plates, Polystyrene Foam Plates, Bio-Based & Compostable Plates, And Paper-Based Plates), By Size (Large, Medium, And Large), By Product Type (Plain Plastic Paper Plates, Printed Plastic Paper Plates, And Sectional Plates), And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global plastic paper plate market size tfgwas valued at about USD 5.72 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.20% and is anticipated to reach over USD 8.57 billion by 2030.”

Plastic Paper Plate Market Overview:

Plates made from a combination of paper and plastic are known as plastic paper plates. Typically, they comprise of a cardboard core wrapped in plastic. This provides the board with strength and durability, as well as water and oil resistance. Plastic paper platters are frequently used in hotels and catering services due to their portability and ease of use. They are also a popular option for events that require disposable tableware, such as picnics, celebrations, and other gatherings. Plastic paper plates are convenient and simple to use, but they also pose environmental concerns. Non-biodegradable, they contribute to the increasing problem of plastic waste and its environmental impact. As a result, there has been a growing demand for more sustainable alternatives, such as plates made from cornflower or sugarcane fibres that are biodegradable or compostable.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.72 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 8.57 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.20% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Dart Container Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Company, Duni AB, Pactiv LLC, Genpak LLC, Lollicup USA Inc., Polar Plastic Ltd., and Go-Pak UK Ltd. Segments Covered By Material, By Size, By Product Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The primary factor projected to drive the Plastic Paper Plate market is convenience and cost-effectiveness. Plastic paper plates offer a convenient solution for serving food or snacks for a variety of occasions, such as parties, dinners, outdoor dining, or even everyday use. By eliminating the need to clean and wash traditional dishes, they reduce the time and effort required to clean dishes after a meal.

Based on the material, the plastic-coated paper plates segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the medium segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the plain plastic paper plates segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Plastic Paper Plate Market: Growth Drivers

Convenience And Cost-Effectiveness is Likely to Embellish the Global Market Trends

Plastic paper plates are a convenient way to serve food or refreshments for a variety of events, including parties, dinners, outdoor dining, and even daily use. They reduce the time and effort required to clean dishes after a meal by eliminating the need to sanitize and wash traditional dishes. The rising demand for plastic tableware is largely driven by their convenience. In addition, plastic containers frequently include additional features, such as compartments for various foods or holders for mixing bowls. Due to these properties, they are adaptable and can be used to prepare a variety of cuisines and satisfy various dietary preferences.

Plastic Paper Plate Market: Restraints

Growing environmental concerns can restrict industry growth globally

Although plastic sheeting is useful and inexpensive, they generate plastic waste and pollute the environment. Most are composed of non-biodegradable materials and are difficult to recycle. As consumers and governments become more aware of the harm that single-use plastics cause to ecosystems and human health, they search for environmentally favorable alternatives. In the future years, these environmental concerns are likely to result in increased regulation of the plastic paper plate industry. This may make it more challenging for manufacturers to produce and sell plastic paper plates, further retarding the market's expansion.

Plastic Paper Plate Market: Segmentation

The global plastic paper plate market is segmented based on material, size, product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the material, the global market is bifurcated into Bio-based & compostable plates, plastic-coated paper plates, polystyrene foam plates, and paper-based plates. The plastic-coated paper plates segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Plastic-coated paper is a commonly used material for manufacturing plastic paper plates.

Based on the size, the global plastic paper plate industry is divided into large, medium, and small. The medium segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into plain plastic paper plates, printed plastic paper plates, and sectional plates. The plain plastic paper plates segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Plain plastic paper plates are a single-use material that can be used in many settings at parties, restaurants, homes, and picnics.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

In North America, the plastic paper plate market is anticipated to grow steadily, reaching over 30% market share by 2022. The market is driven by factors such as rising consumer preference for outdoor dining and entertaining and the presence of a robust food service industry. Moreover, a growing awareness of sustainable packaging alternatives influences market trends.

Europe is an additional significant market for the plastic paper plate industry. The prevalence of outdoor events and excursions, the expansion of the food service and hospitality industries, and the demand for lightweight, portable, and cost-effective tableware options all contribute to market growth.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Plastic Paper Plate market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Plastic Paper Plate market include;

Dart Container Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Huhtamaki Oyj

International Paper Company

Duni AB

Pactiv LLC

Genpak LLC

Lollicup USA Inc.

Polar Plastic Ltd.

Go-Pak UK Ltd.

The global Plastic Paper Plate market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Plastic-coated paper plates

Polystyrene foam plates

Bio-based & compostable plates

Paper-based plates

By Size

Large

Medium

Small

By Product Type

Plain plastic paper plates

Printed plastic paper plates

Sectional plates (with compartments)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is a plastic paper plate?

Plastic paper plates are a type of disposable plate made from a combination of paper and plastic. They are typically made from a paperboard core that is coated with a layer of plastic. This gives the plates their strength and durability, while also making them waterproof and grease-resistant.

Which key factors will influence the plastic paper plate market growth over 2023-2030?

The primary factor projected to drive the plastic paper plate market is convenience and cost-effectiveness. Plastic plates offer a convenient solution for serving food or snacks for a variety of occasions, such as parties, dinners, outdoor dining, or even everyday use. By eliminating the need to clean and wash traditional dishes, they reduce the time and effort required to clean dishes after a meal.

What will be the value of the plastic paper plate market during 2023-2030?

According to the report, the global plastic paper plate market size was worth around USD 5.72 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 8.57 billion by 2030.

Which region will contribute notably towards the Plastic Paper Plate Market value?

The global Plastic Paper Plate Market growth is expected to be driven by North America. due to its high disposable income, busy lifestyle, and widespread adoption of convenience-focused products.

What Report Provides:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

