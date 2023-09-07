Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Stepping into Hospital Sepsis Management

Dr. Greg Vigna

The CDC urges all US hospitals to establish sepsis programs and raise the bar on care standards, as they offers resources to enhance existing programs

Management of sepsis has always been based on early identification of a patient with sepsis, time to first dose of antibiotics, and appropriate antibiotic selection based on clinical presentation.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “CDC is calling on all US hospitals to have a sepsis program and raising the bar on sepsis care…(and) For those hospitals that already have sepsis programs underway and have available resources, we have a lot more details and best practices that we’ve collected from hospitals about how to better improve your sepsis programs” … Dr. Mandy Cohen, CDC Director

Dr. Greg Vigna, malpractice attorney, certified life care planner, and physician says, “Management of sepsis has always been based on early identification of a patient with sepsis, time to first dose of antibiotics which should be less than 1-2 hours from presentation, and appropriate antibiotic selection based on clinical presentation. The CDC in this document provides the standard of care for the identification and management of sepsis.”

The CDC provides resources as it relates to sepsis screening, antibiotic usage, and sepsis management: https://www.cdc.gov/sepsis/core-elements/resources.html

Dr. Vigna continues, “The resources provided by the CDC will likely be viewed as authoritative, but there is nothing new that is offered that isn’t considered the standard of care for sepsis management which should be provided at every hospital in the country. There is nothing new regarding the type of antibiotics recommended by the CDC for various clinical presentations including pneumonia, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, intra-abdominal infection, and soft tissue infections.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We have about a 1–2-hour window where symptoms of sepsis should trigger physician evaluation and timely administration of appropriate IV antibiotics. Mortality rates are substantially increased with major delays of 6-24 hours in the first dose of appropriate IV antibiotics. Delays in appropriate IV antibiotics past 1-2 hours are likely associated with preventable severe life-altering complications.”

Complications of Sepsis:

1) Loss of fingers or toes due to gangrene

2) Acute respiratory distress syndrome with permanent lung injury

3) Brain damage

4) Kidney failure

5) Critical illness polyneuropathy

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries and loss of bodily function caused by physician and hospital negligence.

