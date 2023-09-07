Centivo is Reimagining Health Plans
Founder and CEO of Centivo Ashok Subramanian details ways Centivo is reimagining health plansBUFFALO, N.Y., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashok Subramanian, CEO and Founder of Centivo, formed the innovative health plan on the premise that change in the health plan industry can only be achieved by reenvisioning the system in a bold and audacious way. This involves fostering the right collaborations, thinking through the best plan design and prioritizing value over volume to defy conventional thinking and make health plans radically more affordable. Moreover, Centiva Believes in rewarding healthcare providers for prioritizing the well-being of their patients.
Last week in HR Daily Advisor, Ashok elaborated on his visionary approach by providing nine inspiring ways to reimagine healthcare and revolutionize the industry.
Challenge the status quo in healthcare and embrace the responsibility to make a difference. Healthcare costs can eat up a significant portion of a company's expenses, but by improving the value and quality of healthcare plans, both employees and the company's bottom line can benefit. Remember, the biggest risk is not changing at all.
Don't miss out on what's possible. If your company has been pouring money into soaring fully insured premiums, consider the advantages of a self-funded plan. With a self-funded plan, you'll have access to valuable data that can help you understand and control costs. You can also build a network of top-notch providers, design a plan that suits your workers' needs and save money through smart decision-making.
Prioritize the relationship between primary care providers and patients. A majority of people want stronger connections with their healthcare providers and believe that working regularly with a trusted provider can improve their health. By focusing on primary care-centered health plans, you can foster these crucial relationships and lay the groundwork for better outcomes and lower costs.
Demand transparency from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). As long as PBMs aren't required to be transparent, they will continue to profit excessively from the system. It's time to hold them accountable.
Consider the benefits of virtual primary care. By integrating virtual visits into your health plan, you can offer a convenient option for those who desire the flexibility of remote consultations while still benefiting from a strong relationship with a primary care physician. This approach also addresses the shortcomings of traditional care, such as long wait times and limited access, by overcoming geographical, physical and scheduling barriers.
Simplify your health plan dramatically. Say goodbye to confusing deductibles and coinsurance. Make the process straightforward and eliminate surprises. Offer a plan that the average person can easily understand and afford.
Align incentives for all parties involved. Encourage value-based care and align the interests of employers, employees and providers. By shifting more of your plan to fixed compensation models, like capitated or sub-capitated contracts, you can address concerns about excessive utilization.
Focus on fair pricing. Only collaborate with providers who offer quality care at transparent and reasonable prices. Inflated costs with little to show for them have no place here.
Find partners who truly understand your goals. Connect with industry groups to set benchmarks and hold your advisors and consultants accountable. Surround yourself with like-minded individuals who are committed to making a difference in healthcare.
About Centivo
Centivo is an innovative health plan for self-funded employers, with a mission to bring affordable, high-quality healthcare to the millions of workers who struggle to pay their medical bills. Anchored around a primary care-based Accountable Care Organization (ACO) model and fully integrated with one of the nation’s first virtual primary care practices to receive Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), Centivo typically saves employers 20 percent or more compared to traditional U.S. insurance carriers. Employees also realize significant savings through its free primary care, predictable copays and no-deductible benefit plan design. Centivo partners with companies employing over 50 people – from mid-sized organizations to the Fortune 500. For more information, visit centivo.com.
