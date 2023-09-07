How I Fought for Trans Justice This Summer

Holding up a pink and blue “Trans People Belong” poster, I marched alongside 150 fellow high school students in the heart of Washington D.C this summer. Angered by the direct attack on either themselves or their trans siblings, we linked our arms to protest the approximately 500 anti-LGBTQ bills that have been introduced across the nation.

As an intern and a participant in the ACLU National Advocacy Institute (NAI), I had spent the past week learning alongside other young activists about major ACLU issues. The NAI is an annual program that engages high school students like me in grassroots organizing, professional advocacy, and legal activism. To prepare for the rally, which took place on July 5, we learned the principles of organizing and about the bills at large. Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice with the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project, taught us how they harm or affect young people, whether by not allowing trans kids to use the bathroom and receive gender-affirming care, or by banning drag queens from reading to children in public libraries and schools.

After seven days of learning, I found myself chanting in front of Capitol Hill. The first rumble of thunder resounded, and a steady drizzle fell upon us. Despite the weather, the energy remained strong as we waited to hear our speakers.

Chloe McKeown, an intern with the ACLU LGBTQ+ Campaigns team, introduced the speakers who were as young as 17 and as wise as 73. “If we had more intergenerational events and collaboration it would be phenomenal,” they said, reflecting on the experience. “All forms of leadership come together that way.”

Some students came to the Institute as experienced advocates for trans rights back at home. Others knew less. Despite their previous knowledge, however, all the students listened to the speakers with an open mind — each speech was interrupted by bursts of claps and enthusiastic cheers.

The first speaker, 17-year-old Meeks Annillo from Texas, blew me away. I had the privilege of speaking to them a week later, when I learned they were initially hesitant to go onstage. In 2022, Anillo attended the NAI virtually, and heard Amber Hikes, deputy executive director for strategy and culture at the ACLU, speak at a panel.

“I was in tears. It was the first time that I felt like I had a place in this world,” they said. When Anillo returned to the NAI in 2023, they were able to meet Hikes in person. “Talking to Amber is what gave me motivation to speak at the rally,” they added.