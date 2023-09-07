Bone Growth Stimulators Market on the Rise Anticipating a US$ 2 Billion Milestone by 2031 | Transparency Market Research
Bone Growth Stimulators Market
The high prevalence of bone marrow transplants and bone cancers is also augmenting the demand for bone stimulators.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bone Growth Stimulators Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach USD 2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2022 to 2031 according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research.
The electrical or ultrasound stimulation provided by a bone growth stimulator, which is painless, encourages bone development and speeds up bone repair. For patients with a history of smoking, this device is advised by several orthopedic doctors. They also advise using this gadget when blood flow is compromised and open wounds, fracture patterns, and bones do not heal adequately. Additionally, the use of the device is advised during cervical or spinal fusion surgeries.
𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 –
According to the medical industry, the patients who sustain broken bones typically will heal these fractures with appropriate treatment that may include casts, realignment and surgery. Occasionally, the bone healing is needed when people require surgical procedures to fuse bones together. Hence, the bone growth stimulation includes the usage of invasive, semi-invasive or non-invasive techniques. Bone growth stimulation is used to aid in the healing process after a fracture or spinal fusion surgery. It also helps in promoting quicker healing in fractures, which take a longer duration to heal by the normal healing process. Bone stimulators are often used to treat nonunion, which are broken bones that fail to heal. The noninvasive electrical bone growth stimulator and noninvasive ultrasound bone growth stimulator are benefits of Texas Medicaid for DME providers when provided in the home setting. An invasive electrical bone growth stimulator is a profit of Texas Medicaid for freestanding and hospital-based ambulatory surgical centers when provided in the outpatient setting. Electrical and ultrasonic bone growth stimulator devices are used for the treatment of orthopedic and neurosurgical conditions and area advantageous for those patients who experiences non-union of a fracture, requires an adjunct to spinal fusion surgery, or experiences congenital pseud arthrosis.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 –
Zimmer Biomet
Medtronic plc
Terumo Corporation
Bioventus, Inc.
Orthofix Medical Inc.
Ossatec Benelux BV
BTT Health GmbH
Stimulate Health
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 –
North America currently dominates the market for orphan drugs and is predictable to continue its monopoly for a few more years. In the north American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the overall market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the study period due to escalating number of admissions of patients suffering from traumatic injuries, road accidents, spinal injuries, and bone fractures. In addition to this rise in population, the prevalence of invasive surgeries associated with them has also risen which is responsible for the growth of the Bone Growth Stimulators market. The Asia Pacific bone growth stimulator market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Rising number road accidents and developing healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries, including China, India, and Indonesia, are major factors contributing to growth in this region.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the bone growth stimulators market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing bone growth stimulators market opportunity.
The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the bone growth stimulators market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global bone growth stimulators market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀
The increasing dominance of bone disease drives product demand. Moreover, the rising diagnosis of conditions and fast development of technologically advanced products for effective treatment will further support market expansion. Also, the rising number of oral and maxillofacial surgeries worldwide will drive market growth. Rising efforts from various manufacturers to develop new and innovative technologically advanced products will significantly support industry growth. In addition, minimally invasive processes are increasingly preferred due to their benefits, such as reduced postoperative hospital stay, reduced surgical trauma, painless treatment, and greater affordability.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁
Devices
Bone Morphogenetic Protein
Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP)
𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
Spinal Fusion Surgeries
Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries
Others
𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗿
Hospitals & Clinics
Academic & Research Institutes and CROs
Home Care
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗔𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?
Which are the roadblock factors of this market?
What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?
What are the trends of this market?
Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?
How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?
How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?
Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?
How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2031?
Which region has more opportunities?
