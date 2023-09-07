Green Home Systems introduces the Ambassador Program and App: Empowering Solar Advocates and Earning Rewards

Green Home Systems introduces the Ambassador Program and App

NORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Home Systems is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative Green Home Ambassador program, designed to introduce solar energy to individuals keen on pursuing a career in the rapidly growing industry. With solar energy becoming increasingly popular and environmentally responsible, this program offers a unique opportunity to educate, promote, and generate referrals while earning substantial rewards.

The Green Home Ambassador program aims to equip participants with a comprehensive understanding of solar energy through regular educational webinars. These webinars cover essential topics, including:

1. The key benefits of solar energy adoption.

2. How solar power can save homeowners thousands of dollars by replacing escalating electric bills with a low, fixed solar payment.

3. Identifying ideal candidates for solar installations.

4. Effective methods for generating solar referrals.

5. The advantages of incorporating backup battery systems.

6. Selecting the highest quality components for solar systems and the reasoning behind these choices.

Each Green Home Ambassador gains access to a user-friendly desktop dashboard and a mobile app that streamlines their entire program experience. The app allows Ambassadors to:

1. Submit solar referrals easily.

2. Track the progress of each referral in real-time.

3. Configure how they receive their rewards, which include $100 for each referral with a proposal and quote sent and $1,000 for each referred installation.

4. Establish a network of Green Home Ambassadors to collaborate on advocating clean, renewable, and affordable energy.

5. Access an array of marketing materials, such as flyers, door hangers, pamphlets, and videos, to effectively promote solar within their homeowner networks.

6. Utilize an exclusive Referral Link for sharing on social media or other digital platforms, enabling interested homeowners to provide their contact information for immediate follow-up.

7. Set preferences for referral rewards, including options for direct bank deposits, gift cards for over 150 products and services, or a prepaid debit card.

Additionally, the Green Home Ambassador app includes features for existing customers, enabling them to monitor the progress of ongoing installations and equipment performance post-installation. "I've had the extreme pleasure of working with our network of Green Home Ambassadors over the past few years to introduce them to the solar industry and help spread the word on clean, renewable and most importantly, affordable energy” stated John Harper, Green Home Systems Director of Marketing. “In addition, we've provided participating marketers with an opportunity to easily generate supplemental income by educating homeowners on the many benefits of solar and submitting their contact info for a consultation."

The Green Home Ambassador program extends beyond individuals interested in solar careers; it is also ideal for homeowner-centric professionals looking to expand their services. Roofers, carpenters, plumbers, alarm professionals, real estate agents, and landscapers can significantly increase their revenue by offering solar energy installations to their clients, ultimately saving homeowners thousands of dollars over time.

Green Home Systems is committed to promoting sustainability and offering valuable opportunities to those who wish to contribute to a greener, cleaner future. The Green Home Ambassador program embodies this commitment, fostering education, collaboration, and lucrative rewards in the solar energy industry. For more information, those interested in finding out more about the Green Home Ambassador program can go to www.GreenHomeSystems.com/Ambassador

