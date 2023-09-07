Gubernatorial Candidate Frank Scurlock Expresses Displeasure Over Debate Exclusion as Louisiana Faces Critical Issues
This is a disservice not just to me but to the voters of Louisiana. When we face such grave challenges, every viable perspective should be heard. ”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Louisiana gears up for a high-stakes gubernatorial election, with primary elections slated for October 14, 2023, and the general election on November 18, 2023, the candidates are preparing to face-off in a pivotal debate tonight. The debate, organized by The Urban League of Louisiana, will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on WWL-TV Channel 4 in New Orleans, and live streamed on WWL-TV’s YouTube channel and website, and aims to address the state’s most pressing issues: record-breaking crime rates, an escalating insurance crisis, burgeoning taxation, rampant homelessness, faltering education systems, and pervasive government corruption.
However, not all candidates will be afforded an opportunity to articulate their vision for Louisiana’s future. Notably absent from tonight’s line-up are Republican State Attorney General and current frontrunner Jeff Landry, who declined to participate, and Frank Scurlock, a candidate running as an Independent, who was not invited to join the debate. The latter has led to heightened controversy and backlash, as Scurlock is a candidate with significant business acumen and experience, a voice that many believe should be represented on tonight’s critical platform.
Frank Scurlock expressed his displeasure with not being invited to the debate, stating, "This is a disservice not just to me but to the voters of Louisiana. When we face such grave challenges, every viable perspective should be heard. The Urban League's decision to exclude me from this debate is inexplicable and undermines the democratic process. I'm disappointed, and Louisiana deserves better."
With Frank Scurlock left out of the debate, the floor will be occupied by Democratic former Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, independent Hunter Lundy, and three Republicans - business lobbyist Stephen Waguespack, Treasurer John Schroder, and State Senator Sharon Hewitt from Slidell. While each of these candidates brings a unique perspective to the table, the absence of a seasoned business leader like Scurlock could leave a gap in the discussions, particularly on issues like the insurance crisis and economic dimensions of runaway taxation.
Urban League of Louisiana, Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, and WWL-TV, WBRZ-TV, KATC-TV, and The Advocate are sponsoring the live event.
The Urban League of Louisiana has yet to issue a public statement regarding the reason behind Scurlock's exclusion. Multiple attempts by Scurlock and his team to seek an explanation from the organization have gone unreturned. This lack of communication adds another layer to the already complex issues surrounding this election and raises questions about transparency and inclusivity.
Louisiana voters are grappling with an array of severe challenges that require nuanced solutions, and the debate serves as a critical juncture for candidates to lay out their plans and earn public trust. In this context, the decision to exclude Frank Scurlock—without offering any explanation—could be viewed as a disservice to the electorate.
The debate's exclusion of key candidates calls into question its ability to offer a comprehensive overview of strategies to tackle the state's burning issues. Given the gravity of the state's challenges—from runaway taxation to an ongoing insurance crisis—the absence of voices like Scurlock's seems a misstep, robbing the public of a diverse array of solutions.
In closing, Frank Scurlock urges The Urban League of Louisiana to reconsider their position and be transparent about their selection process. "The people of Louisiana should hear from all candidates who are prepared to address the challenging issues we face. We owe it to them to provide as comprehensive a dialogue as possible."
