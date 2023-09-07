PM meets counterpart from the Cook Islands in Indonesia

VIETNAM, September 7 -

JAKARTA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met his counterpart from the Cook Islands Mark Brown in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday, within the framework of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

The two PMs once again spoke highly of the signing of the Joint Communiqué to establish diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Cook Islands on April 26, 2022, saying it has opened up numerous opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various promising areas.

They believed that with determination and political trust, the bilateral ties will further grow, particularly in the economy, trade, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, and in addressing climate change and rising sea levels.

In the coming time, both sides will send delegates to the International Fisheries Forum in the Cook Islands in December and the International Rice Festival in Việt Nam scheduled for the end of this year.

PM Brown wished to share experience in socioeconomic development as well as global and regional integration with Việt Nam.

He also expressed readiness to create conditions for Vietnamese firms to invest in potential sectors such as tourism and aquaculture, and pledged to engage in early discussions and negotiations with Việt Nam on a rice trade cooperation agreement.

PM Chính, for his part, suggested that both sides further enhance mutual connectivity and support between their economies, with a focus on areas with untapped potential, such as agriculture, aquaculture and apparel while exploring the expansion of collaboration in new fields such as the digital economy, circular economy, green economy and innovation.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen mutual support at global and regional forums.

In his capacity as the incumbent Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Brown vowed to support and act as a bridge connecting Việt Nam with the South Pacific countries.

He thanked PM Chính for his invitation to Việt Nam and promised to pay a visit soon. — VNS