Solar Cable Market Revenue to Cross USD 2.5 billion by 2031, Garnering Over 13% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Solar power generating uses different cables than industrial facilities use. They can endure high temperature changes, rain, prolonged exposure to ozone and sunshine, and direct Ultraviolet (UV) radiation, among other challenging environmental factors.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for solar cable was estimated to have acquired US$ 891.4 million in 2022. It is anticipated to advance with a rapid 13.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to gain US$ 2.5 billion.



Solar energy is becoming more accessible to both residential and business users because of the continually falling cost of solar panels. More people and companies are investing in solar systems as a result of falling solar panel prices. It is anticipated that the solar cable market would increase rapidly in the next years due to the rapid deployment of solar panels.

Global Solar Cable Market: Key Players

There are several solar cable producers, which contributes to the extremely fragmented nature of the worldwide market. The majority of firms are spending a lot of money on the research and development of new items in order to diversify their product offering.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global solar cable market:

Lapp Group

Nexans

Prysmian Group

Helukabel

ABB Ltd.

Havells

Southwire

Lumberg Group

Zhejiang Renhe Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Cabletec Corporation

TBEA SunOasis

SolarBOS

Top Cable





Key developments in the global market for solar cable are:

Market Player Year Key Developments DPIIT, India 2023 'Solar DC Cable and Fire Survival Cable' and 'Cast Iron Products' are the two additional new Quality Control Orders (QCOs) that have been announced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India.

Electric cables for photovoltaic systems are included in the Solar DC Cable and Fire Survival Cable (Quality Control) Order, 2023.

These cables are largely used to link the various components of photovoltaic systems, such as solar panel arrays. Finolex Cables 2023 Finolex Cables, the main company of Finolex Group, declared a massive expansion in solar cable manufacturing in April 2023 to keep up with rising demand. The company invested in controlled electron e-beam technology to build a solar cable production facility in Pune, India.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increased power output from a given surface area may result from improvements in solar panel efficiency.

High-efficiency panels frequently need for specialized cabling solutions to guarantee that the increased power generation is safely and effectively delivered to inverters and the electrical grid.

In order to minimize energy losses during transmission, specialized solar cables are made to manage the greater current and voltage levels associated with these cutting-edge solar panels.

The overall energy generation of bifacial solar panels is increased by its ability to collect sunlight from both the front and back surfaces.

The dual-sided power production in these panels sometimes necessitates the use of unusual wire architectures.

Bidirectional power flow must be possible using solar cables for bifacial panels, which must be able to connect to both the front and the rear of the panels.

Market Trends for Solar Cables

The stranded type segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In many solar systems, particularly in household and small- to medium-sized business projects, stranded solar cables are frequently employed.

Stranded solar cables are commonly composed of cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE), a single-core polymer with a solid conductor. For the majority of typical solar panel systems, where electricity is sent straight from the panels to the inverter, these cables are affordable and acceptable.

Solar Cable Market Regional Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the solar cable market in different regions. These are:

From 2023 to 2031, Asia Pacific is expected to make up the majority of the market. The market dynamics in the area are being driven by the growth of the solar energy industry and an increase in solar installations. The major markets for solar cables in the Asia Pacific region are Japan, India, and Australia.

The solar cable market growth in North America are being driven by an increase in solar installations. Major market growth engines in the area include the United States and Canada.

Market development in Europe is being driven by a surge in solar energy use. The region's top markets for solar cables are Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Latin American countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Chile have increased their solar capacity to fulfill rising energy demand while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Middle East and Africa, on the other hand, are making investments in solar energy to broaden their energy sources and lessen their dependency on fossil fuels. In turn, this is increasing market income in the area.



Global Solar Cable Market Segmentation

Material Copper Aluminum Others

Type Stranded Bifurcated Solid

Voltage Type High Voltage Cable Medium Voltage Cable Low Voltage Cable

Application Solar Panel Wiring Underground Service Entrances Service Terminal Connections Others

End-use Residential Commercial Industrial Utility

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa







