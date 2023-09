Lead Acid Battery Market Soars to New Heights with Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy Storage

Lead Acid Battery Market

Fact.MRโ€™s latest report on Lead Acid Battery Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND , USA, September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- According to the most recent research report from Fact.MR, the global lead acid battery market is poised for significant expansion over the next decade, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.In 2023, the global lead acid battery market has seen shipments amounting to a market value of US$ 57.1 billion. In 2023, the global lead acid battery market has seen shipments amounting to a market value of US$ 57.1 billion. Projections indicate that by the conclusion of 2033, this market is expected to grow substantially, reaching an estimated value of US$ 96.5 billion.

Batteries have assumed a pivotal role in driving global digitization efforts, and the increasing electrification of infrastructure worldwide is poised to amplify the need for diverse battery technologies in the years ahead. Remarkably, the lead-acid battery stands as the inaugural rechargeable battery type, boasting a history spanning over a century.Automotive lead-acid batteries continue to maintain their widespread usage in the automotive sector. Nevertheless, the burgeoning preference for lithium-ion batteries in automotive applications is anticipated to pose challenges to the sales of lead-acid batteries throughout the projected period.Approximately 86% of the world's total lead consumption is allocated to the production of lead-acid batteries, primarily used in motorized vehicles, energy storage from solar panels and wind turbines, and backup power sources (ILA, 2019). The rising demand for motor vehicles in tandem with economic development, as well as the growth of renewable energy sources necessitating storage batteries, has led to an increased demand for lead-acid batteries (WHO, 2017). These batteries contain a substantial amount of lead in either solid metal or lead-oxide powder form, with an average battery containing up to 10 kilograms of lead. Recycling lead has become a valuable pursuit, particularly in developing nations, making the retrieval and recycling of used lead-acid batteries (ULAB), also known as Waste Lead-Acid Batteries (WLAB), a viable and profitable endeavor practiced in both formal and informal sectors worldwide.๐๐ข๐ซ๐ฅ๐š ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง'๐ฌ ๐„๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐„๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:Birla Carbon, a renowned global leader in carbon black production, made waves in the energy industry with its announcement of entry into the energy systems market at the Battery Show 2021. This move signifies the company's commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Birla Carbon's expertise in carbon black materials can play a crucial role in enhancing the performance and efficiency of energy storage systems, particularly in batteries.Carbon black is known for its ability to enhance the electrical conductivity and durability of battery components. By leveraging their knowledge and technology, Birla Carbon aims to contribute to the development of more efficient and long-lasting energy storage solutions, which are essential for renewable energy integration and electric vehicle adoption.๐‘๐ž๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐”.๐’. ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ'๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‹๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ-๐ˆ๐จ๐ง ๐๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:The U.S. military, like many other sectors, relies heavily on lithium-ion batteries for various applications, including powering equipment and vehicles. However, the country's dependence on imported lithium-ion batteries poses challenges related to supply chain security and costs. To address these concerns, efforts have been made to reduce this reliance through strategic deals and partnerships.One such initiative, highlighted in the BestMag report, aims to establish domestic production capabilities for critical military battery needs. By fostering partnerships and incentivizing domestic battery production, the U.S. military can enhance its energy security and reduce the vulnerability associated with relying on foreign sources of lithium-ion batteries.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:โ€ข Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.โ€ข Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KGโ€ข Exide Industries Ltd.โ€ข Yokohama Batteries Sdn. Bhdโ€ข Camel Group Co. Ltd.โ€ข Enersysโ€ข SiteTel Sweden AB (NorthStar)โ€ข Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.โ€ข East Penn Manufacturing Co.โ€ข GS Yuasa Corporationโ€ข Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd.โ€ข Leoch International Technology Ltd.โ€ข Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.โ€ข C&D Technologies Inc.โ€ข Zhangzhou Hauwei Power Supply Technology Co. Ltd.Prominent companies in the lead-acid battery industry are making substantial investments in innovative battery technology research and development, as well as actively acquiring new patents to establish a competitive advantage within the market.In June 2022, Mesha Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. made a significant announcement, revealing that it had secured a patent from the Indian government for its groundbreaking battery performance technology. This newly patented technology is designed for widespread adoption among various manufacturers, encompassing lithium-ion, lead-acid, sodium-ion, and more.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐‹๐ž๐š๐-๐€๐œ๐ข๐ ๐๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:While lithium-ion batteries have dominated the headlines, advanced lead-acid batteries have quietly been making strides in the energy storage market. These batteries have evolved beyond traditional lead-acid technology, offering improved performance, longer cycle life, and enhanced energy density. As a result, they have found applications in renewable energy storage, backup power systems, and more.The UPS Battery Center blog sheds light on the growth of advanced lead-acid batteries and their role in addressing energy storage challenges. These batteries are gaining recognition for their cost-effectiveness, reliability, and environmental benefits. They are also more sustainable than traditional lead-acid batteries, making them a suitable choice for applications where recycling and environmental considerations are paramount. 