BFC Attracts Strategic Investment from M33 Growth

Investment to Support Product Innovation and Accelerate Growth for BFC’s Industry-Leading Warehouse Management & Logistics Technology

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BFC, a leading provider of warehouse management & logistics software for food distributors, announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from M33 Growth, a Boston-based venture and growth stage investment firm. The capital will be used to expand BFC’s suite of optimization products and accelerate growth through deep, strategic partnerships with customers.

BFC’s products today help customers like The Chefs’ Warehouse, Cheney Brothers, and Southwest Traders (among many others) increase the efficiency of their warehouse(s) by optimizing inbound (receiving, put away, replenishment) and outbound (truck building, picking & packing, truck loading) logistics, increasing labor efficiency, and reducing mis-picks and delivery mistakes.

With increasing labor constraints and regulatory requirements (FSMA 204), food distributors will need to continue to optimize their warehouses to maintain profit margins. BFC is ideally positioned to help as their software is purpose-built for food distributors and helps manage the complexities throughout the supply chain including product catch weight, perishability, temperature management, and traceability regulations.

“BFC's unique solution has allowed food distributors around the country to drive efficiency throughout their supply chain and increase their bottom line," said Brian Shortsleeve, Co-Founder and Managing Director of M33 Growth. "Leveraging their domain expertise, [President] Lyle and the BFC team have built an exceptional brand within food and beverage, exemplified by their strong customer retention and supportive customer base. BFC's customer-centric approach is fundamental to our investment, and we are enthusiastic about deepening that through our added support in product development and customer success.”

BFC’s management team is comprised of tenured industry experts, with several on the team operating as warehouse consultants or former customers before joining. They have carefully built up the brand’s reputation as one of the few solutions that can handle the nuances and complexities that come with storing and transporting food. With additional resources, the team is excited to accelerate their product roadmap and vision.

“We are very proud of the work, relationships, and results we have driven for our customers over the last three decades, but we are committed to the long-term success of this industry and know there is a tremendous opportunity to do more,” said Lyle Castle, President of BFC Associates. “When contemplating potential next steps for the business, our priority was to find a partner who not only shared our enthusiasm for expanding our product offerings, but also shared our commitment to maintaining the level of customer service our customers have grown to expect. Together with M33, we can achieve both goals!”

BFC will also benefit extensively from the deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines and customer success that M33 will provide as experienced and successful software investors.

ABOUT BFC

BFC is a leading provider of Warehouse Management & Logistics software purpose-built for food distribution. BFC works with grocery, food service, convenient store, and produce distributors to improve their bottom line through improved warehouse operations. Visit https://bfcassociates.com/ for more information.

ABOUT M33 GROWTH

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at www.m33growth.com.

Media Contact

Denise Castillo, Marketing Director

denisec@bfcassociates.com

