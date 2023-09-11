A Buzz of Excitement – Drucker Forum Program with its Speaker Line-Up is Released

The Global Peter Drucker Forum 2023, taking place at Hofburg in Vienna on November 30 and December 1, 2023 has announced its speakers and program.

The Global Peter Drucker Forum will host brilliant conversations on today’s top concerns, like the stunning developments in AI, the case for and against ESG, and thriving amid geopolitical turmoil.”
VIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Peter Drucker Forum taking place at Hofburg, Vienna from November 30- December 1, 2023 Vienna has announced its speakers and program. The Drucker Forum will bring together leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society to discuss the most pressing challenges facing the world today.

A full two-day program is now available on the Drucker Forum website. Expect the program about interactive sessions in parallel with the panels soon.

This year, the Drucker Forum will delve deeper into the theme, ‘Creative Resilience: Leading in an Age of Discontinuity’. Prominent leaders will share their wisdom about the keys to an organization’s ability to survive a crisis and come back stronger.

The Forum will also feature a number of high-profile speakers, including:

Asheesh Advani: President & CEO, Junior Achievement
Dan Pink: Best-selling author
Christian Bason: CEO, Danish Design Centre; Public sector innovation expert
Sabine Bothe: Group Head of People and Culture, Erste Group Bank AG & Erste Bank Austria
Tim Brown: Co-chair of IDEO, Vice Chair of the kyu Collective
Niren Chaudhary: Chairman of the Board, Panera Brands
Gemma D'Auria: Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
Preeti D'mello: Chief Diversity Officer, Tata Consultancy Services
Amy Edmondson: Professor of Leadership & Management, Harvard Business School
Emily M. Dickens: Chief of Staff, Head of Public Affairs, SHRM
Pierre LeManh: CEO, Project Management Institute (PMI)
Helmut Reisinger: CEO, EMEA and Latin America, Palo Alto Networks
Thuy Ngoc Tran: Chief Technology Officer, Astrid Education
Nadya Zhexembaya: Co-Founder, Reinvention Academy, and educator

The complete and updated list of speakers can be found here.

The Drucker Forum is an opportunity for leaders from around the world to come together and share ideas on how to address the challenges facing our planet. It is a must-attend event for anyone who is interested in the future of business, society, leadership and management.

The program for the Forum will cover a wide range of hot topics, including:

The future of work in the age of AI: How will the AI revolution test human resilience and, by responding creatively, can we emerge more resilient than before?

Management has been slow to evolve from its industrial-age roots. What will it take to turn it into the powerful, value-creating force the 21st century needs?

Some people recover faster after setbacks. Is this due to mindset or muscle? Resources or relationships? Grace or grit? Crucially, can the answers be learned?

Creative workers and artists have setbacks too. What works for them – and could it work for others, too?

How can leaders build their personal capacity to deal with extraordinarily challenging times?

The Drucker Forum will host brilliant conversations on today’s top concerns, like the stunning developments in AI, the case for and against ESG, and thriving amid geopolitical turmoil. Every panel will bring together diverse perspectives from the worlds of research and practice to spark your own creative thinking.

Register now to participate in the Global Peter Drucker Forum 2023 in Vienna.

The Global Peter Drucker Forum - Co-creating the Future of Management

About

Global Peter Drucker Forum is the world's leading management conference, dedicated to the management philosophy of Peter Drucker. Peter Drucker, who lived from 1909 to 2005, was a management professor, writer, and consultant, frequently referred to as the "Father of Management. The Forum is held annually in November, in Drucker's home town of Vienna, Austria and is put on by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, an affiliate of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University. The first Global Peter Drucker Forum was held on 19 November 2009, marking what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Peter Drucker. In 2023, the conference will focus on its big theme- "Creative Resilience: Leading in an Age of Discontinuity". The Drucker Forum will be held at Vienna Hofburg on 30 November and 1 December 2023. Global Peter Drucker Forum (Auf Deutsch) Das "Global Peter Drucker Forum", die weltweit führende Konferenz zu Management und Leadership, widmet sich der Managementphilosophie von Peter Drucker. Drucker, der von 1909 bis 2005 lebte, war Professor für Management, Schriftsteller und Berater und gilt gemeinhin als "Vater des modernen Managements". Das Forum findet alljährlich in Druckers Heimatstadt Wien (Österreich) statt und wird von der "Peter Drucker Society Europe" organisiert. Die erste Konferenz ging am 19. November 2009 über die Bühne, dem 100. Geburtstag von Peter Drucker. Das Thema der diesjährigen Konferenz lautet "Creative Resilience: Führen in einem Zeitalter der Diskontinuität" und findet am 30. November und 1. Dezember in der Wiener Hofburg statt.

Global Peter Drucker 2023

