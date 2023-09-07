U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Announces Call for Nominations for 2024 National Small Business Week Awards

WASHINGTON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON – Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, announced the call for nominations for the 2024 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards. The NSBW Awards recognize the outstanding achievements, triumphs, contributions, and resilience of SBA-assisted small businesses that help to drive the American economy.

“Small businesses power our nation’s economy and are the realization of the American Dream for millions of entrepreneurs,” said Administrator Guzman. “From mom-and-pop shops to innovative startups, small businesses create good jobs, provide vital services, and help define the identities of the neighborhoods and communities they serve. National Small Business Week is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate their achievements and the essential contributions they make across the country.”

To nominate a small business owner in your area or download related forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw. All nominations must be submitted electronically by 4 p.m. ET on December 7, 2023. The awards will be presented during the NSBW Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., from April 28-29, 2024.

For nearly 60 years, the SBA has celebrated National Small Business Week, highlighting the vital contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The SBA’s signature award during NSBW is the Small Business Person of the Year. A business owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam will be selected for individual State Winner awards. The state award winners will compete for the title of National Small Business Person of the Year.

In addition, nominations for the following award categories will be accepted:





Small Business Exporter of the Year

Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery: Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery - Mitigation Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer

Federal Procurement Awards: Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year Small Business Subcontractor of the Year Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors) 8(a) Graduate of the Year

Awards to SBA Resource Partners: Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year

Small Business Investment Company of the Year

For local area contact and other related information, visit online at https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/district-office-awards.

About National Small Business Week

For nearly 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, creating about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st-century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

