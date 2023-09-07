Investing in Gold: Global Gold Mining Market Size Is Projected to Grow at 3.5% CAGR, Exceed $260 Billion by 2030

[209 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Gold Mining Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 198 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 260 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 3.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Gold Fields Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, Barrick Gold Corporation, Polyus Gold International Ltd, Global Gold Mining Market, Newmont Mining Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, Anglogold Ashanti Ltd, Goldcorp Inc, Newcrest Mining Ltd, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Gold Mining Market By Mining Method (Placer Mining And Hardrock Mining), By End User (Investment, Jewelry, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

What is Gold Mining? How big is the Gold Mining Industry?

Report Overview:

The global gold mining market size was worth around USD 198 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 260 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.5% between 2023 and 2030.

Placer mining and hardrock mining are two of the processes that are utilised in the process of extracting gold from a gold mine. Early miners obtained gold through a mining method known as placer mining. Placer mining makes use of a wide variety of techniques, including prospecting by hand, using sluice boxes, hydraulic mining, and dredging. Each of these techniques relies on gravity and moving water to extract gold, thus they all operate on the same fundamental concept. As the water moves through the ore, the gold, which is heavier than the sand and gravel that surrounds it, is gradually separated from them. The extraction of gold currently takes place mostly through the mining of hard rock deposits. Hardrock mining is a type of underground mining that involves the construction of underground tunnels to enable substantial gold ore extraction. This type of mining takes place in areas with abundant hard rock.

Global Gold Mining Market: Growth Factors

Demand for more jewellery is the primary factor driving market expansion.

The jewellery industry is the most significant consumer of gold. In countries such as China and India, for example, cultural and economic factors might influence the demand for jewellery at specific times of year, such as during celebrations and weddings. It is possible that these regions will see an increase in their consumption of jewellery as a result of economic growth and rising earnings. For example, the World Gold Council reports that India's consumption of gold reached 797.3 tonnes in 2021, which was the highest level seen in the preceding five years' worth of data.

The demand for gold jewellery increased year on year in 2021, driven by factors such as weddings and festival season demand. As a result, demand surpassed pre-pandemic levels to reach a six-year high of 610.9 tonnes. Customers living in cities were mostly responsible for the volume of consumption. The expansion of the global gold mining market is thus driven by the statistics presented above.

Gold Mining Industry: Limiting Factors

The growth of the market is hampered by swings in price as well as by diminishing reserves.

The price of gold is strongly influenced by a variety of factors, including investor sentiment, the status of the global economy, and other economic factors. Unanticipated drops in gold prices have the potential to have a significant negative impact not only on the profitability of mining operations but also on the stock price of mining businesses. Additionally, gold deposits are harder to acquire and more expensive to purchase as time passes. A significant portion of the easily accessible and high-grade gold deposits have been used for mining purposes in the past. Mining companies pay higher costs for exploration and extraction as a result of the necessity to search further and in more remote regions. Consequently, having a significant impact on the ability of the gold mining sector to expand.

Opportunities in the Gold Mining Industry

The ever-increasing rate of acquisition presents an enticing prospect for the expansion of the industry.

During the time period covered by this prediction, the rising number of acquisitions is anticipated to present an interesting potential for the expansion of the gold mining market. For example, in June 2023, West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. purchased all of the outstanding shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. in order to complete the "Acquisition" of The Madsen Gold Project. This action was referred to as "the Acquisition." The company's acquisition of the Madsen Gold Project comes with the inclusion of a fully licenced underground gold mine, an estimated resource of 1.65 million ounces in the indicated category, and a mill plant that is among the best in the industry. In conjunction with the high-grade Rowan gold prospect, which is located to the west of Madsen, the Company intends to continue expanding and filling in its mineral resources, lowering its risk exposure, and expanding these assets, which are located in one of the most famous gold camps in Canada. As a result, it is anticipated that this will propel the expansion of the market.

The Problems Facing the Gold Mining Market

Concerns about the environment present a barrier to the expansion of the market.

The mining of gold can have a number of unfavourable effects on the surrounding environment, including the destruction of forests and other types of habitat, the contamination of water supplies, and the production of greenhouse gases. The concentration of more and more regulatory bodies and environmental organisations on the implementation of stricter environmental standards can lead to an increase in the expense of complying with those regulations and can also limit access to particular mining locations. As a result, it is anticipated that this will constitute a significant barrier to the expansion of the market over the course of the aforementioned time period.

Gold Mining Market: Segmentation Analysis

The world market for gold mining may be broken down into three distinct categories: mining method, end user, and area.

The global market is divided into the placer mining market and the hard rock mining market based on the kind of mining method used. Over the course of the forecast period, it is anticipated that the placer mining sector would have the majority share of the market. One of the most traditional methods of gold mining is the removal of gold from alluvial deposits of sand, gravel, and silt that are located in or in close proximity to water sources such as rivers and streams.

When compared to other approaches to gold mining, this one has been around for centuries and is well-known for being simple to implement while causing a negligible amount of harm to the surrounding ecosystem. On the other hand, it is anticipated that hardrock mining will experience significant expansion throughout the projection period. One more common approach to obtaining gold is through the practise of hardrock mining, which is also known as lode mining or underground mining. Hard rock mining includes the extraction of gold from solid rock formations, as opposed to placer mining, which targets alluvial deposits.

This approach necessitates more intricate and labour- and cost-intensive processes, but it has the potential to produce higher gold purity levels. Hardrock mining operations, on the other hand, often have longer mine lifetimes than placer mining operations, which frequently target resources located close to or on the surface. Because of its endurance, this industry can continue to be a reliable source of income and employment for local communities for a lengthy period of time. Therefore, contributing to the expansion of the segment.

The global gold mining sector can be segmented into investment, jewellery, and other categories according to the end consumer of the gold. Over the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that the jewellery sector will hold a considerable portion of the market share. The rising demand for gold around the world is mostly responsible for the expansion of this market sector. Gold is the material of choice for making jewellery due to the inherent allure, durability, and malleability of the metal. Gold is regularly alloyed with other metals, most commonly silver, copper, or palladium, in order to produce a wide variety of gold colours and finishes, including yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold. As a result, it is anticipated that this will be the primary driver of market expansion throughout the aforementioned time period.

The global Gold Mining market is segmented as follows:

By Mining Method

Placer Mining

Hardrock Mining

By End User

Investment

Jewelry

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Gold Mining market include -

Gold Fields Ltd

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

Barrick Gold Corporation

Polyus Gold International Ltd

Global Gold Mining Market

Newmont Mining Corporation

Kinross Gold Corporation

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd

Goldcorp Inc

Newcrest Mining Ltd

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global gold mining market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is due to the rise in demand for gold from emerging markets like China, India, and Japan. Additionally, it is projected that increasing investments by global corporations would foster regional growth. In the region, several countries have the largest producer of gold such as China, Australia, Russia, and others. According to the World Gold Council, in 2022, China was the world's top producer, making up around 10% of all output worldwide. On the other hand, North America is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period due to faster production rates and cheaper selling prices on average when compared to global standards. Thus, this is expected to drive the gold mining market over the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



