Adamis Pharmaceuticals Changes Name to DMK Pharmaceuticals to Reflect New Strategic Focus

Company to begin trading under new ticker symbol “DMK” on September 8, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company changed its name to DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation in order to better reflect its new strategic focus on advancing small molecules for the treatment of substance use disorders. In conjunction with the name change, the company’s common stock is expected to trade under the new Nasdaq ticker symbol “DMK” on or about September 8, 2023. The CUSIP number for the common stock, 00547W307, will remain unchanged.



“The new DMK Pharmaceuticals is committed to developing groundbreaking and innovative therapies to establish itself as a leader in the treatment of substance abuse including opioid and alcohol use disorders,” said Eboo Versi, MD, PhD, CEO of Adamis, “Rebranding the company signifies our new strategic vision and reinforces our commitment to a renewed corporate strategy. Along with our flagship approved treatment for emergency treatment of opioid overdose, ZIMHI, our lead clinical stage compound, DPI-125 will be our core focus. DPI-125 is a novel molecule for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Currently approved therapies are old and the vast majority of sufferers are not getting this medical treatment. I believe this is because they have unfavorable drug scheduling resulting in limited access, and in many cases, patients have to undergo opioid withdrawal symptoms prior to starting treatment. It is my belief that DPI-125, if successfully developed, will receive a more favorable drug scheduling and be a more ‘patient friendly’ treatment. DPI-125 is also being developed for the treatment of moderate to severe pain. If clinical studies confirm what we suspect from animal studies, this drug will not be addictive and as such could even help to reduce the incidence of opioid use disorder.”

DMK expects several potential significant milestones for DPI-125 by the end of 2024 including: manufacture of a transdermal delivery system; results of a respiratory depression safety study compared to fentanyl; results of a pharmacokinetic study in humans; and results of an abuse liability study compared to current treatments for OUD and pain relief, in each case assuming the availability of adequate funding and no unexpected developments or delays. There can be no assurances that any of these milestones will be achieved or will be achieved within the anticipated time periods.

About DMK Pharmaceuticals

DMK Pharmaceuticals is a commercial stage neuro-biotech company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of opioid overdose and substance use disorders. DMK’s commercial products approved by the FDA include ZIMHI ® (naloxone) Injection for the treatment of opioid overdose, and SYMJEPI ® (epinephrine) Injection for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The Company is focused on developing novel therapies for opioid use disorder (OUD) and other important neuro-based conditions where patients are currently underserved. DMK believes its technologies are at the forefront of endorphin-inspired drug design with its mono, bi- and tri-functional small molecules that simultaneously modulate critical networks in the nervous system. DMK has a library of approximately 750 small molecule neuropeptide analogues and a differentiated pipeline that could address unmet medical needs by taking the novel approach to integrate with the body’s own efforts to regain balance of disrupted physiology. The Company’s lead clinical stage product candidate, DPI-125, is being studied as a potential novel treatment for OUD. DMK also plans to develop the compound for the treatment of moderate to severe pain. The Company’s other development stage product candidates include DPI-221 for bladder control problems and DPI-289 for severe end stage Parkinson’s disease. For additional information about DMK Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

