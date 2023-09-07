Get The Referral Announces Referral Program Update and New Bonuses

GTR Referrals = Cash Rewards Scan the QR code to download the GTR app. What kind of companies are a good fit for GTR?

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Get The Referral (GTR), a SaaS company that mechanizes referral programs for solar, roofing, and home services companies, has announced changes to its own referral program The GTR referral program updates include a $50 reward for Verified Referrals, a $250 reward for Sold Referrals, and a $250 bonus reward for every 3 Sold Referrals. The referral program updates are designed to help GTR Advocates (i.e. those who send them referrals) increase their referrals, thereby increasing the Advocate’s referral rewards."We are excited about the updates to our referral program, especially the addition of a $250 bonus for every three referrals that become GTR clients," said GTR CEO and Founder, Jamey Vumback. "We use our own platform and have our own Get The Referral app , just like our clients. And we’re excited about our referral program results so far. The updates are part of our continued effort to optimize our referral program and the goal of generating more referrals and more rewards for our Advocates."GTR's Referral Program is easy to use. Here's how it works:1. A GTR Advocate refers a solar, roofing, or home services company to GTR.2. The referred company meets with a GTR team member. The referral becomes Qualified once the meeting has been completed.3. The Advocate receives a $50 reward for each Qualified Referral.4. When a referred company becomes a GTR client, the Advocate receives another $250 reward for each Sold Referral.5. For every 3 Sold Referrals, the Advocate receives an additional $250 bonus reward.There is no limit to the number of referral rewards or referral bonuses that can be earned by GTR Advocates."Our referral program is a win-win for everyone involved," said Jamey Vumback. "And anyone can become a GTR Advocate . Advocates earn rewards for referring companies within their network that would be a good fit for GTR. They’re earning cash rewards for helping other businesses grow by getting more referrals. It’s powerful stuff."To learn more about GTR's Referral Program, visit www.GetTheReferral.com/ReferGTR About Get The Referral:Get The Referral (GTR) is an app-based SaaS referral platform that mechanizes referral programs for solar, roofing, and home services companies by providing them with their own branded mobile app. Apps powered by GTR combine communication, project management, and engagement tools that allow companies to improve their Customer Experience and generate more high-quality referrals. GTR combines the app with an online dashboard for referral program management, including tracking, analytics, and communication tools like email and push notifications. To learn more about GTR, visit www.GetTheReferral.com

