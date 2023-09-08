Concierge Audio and Blackout Brother Unveil Exclusive, Wireless Entertainment Speaker with Customized Oni Mask Art

Concierge Audio announces its collaboration with graphic artist, Blackout Brother, to unveil the "HANNYA Vol 1" Limited Edition Oni Mask Speaker.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury entertainment meets cutting edge art in a groundbreaking new release from Concierge Audio. The Concierge Audio team announces its collaboration with famed graphic artist Charles A.P., widely recognized as Blackout Brother, to unveil the "HANNYA Vol 1" Limited Edition Oni Mask Speaker. The partnership brings state-of-the-art audio technology into harmony with one-of-a-kind visual art.

Building on its reputation as the World's Finest Wireless Music Streaming System, Concierge Audio raises the bar in luxury home entertainment. The brand's patent-pending FlexFinish™ and SimpleSwap™ technologies now highlight this artistic alliance with Blackout Brother, whose work is characterized by its sharp linework, ritualistic masks, and a flair for Japanese traditionalism — resulting in a masterful piece reminiscent of ukiyo-e illustrations.

Blackout Brother has already built an impressive portfolio through collaborations with leading brands like Nike and Ubisoft. Now his unique style elevates "HANNYA Vol 1," making each speaker a visual masterpiece that matches its unparalleled music reproduction.. This collaboration solidifies Concierge Audio's status as the first choice for those who demand the peak of luxury and innovation.

"Teaming up with an artist of Charles’ caliber is a significant step in our mission to evolve the luxury home entertainment space," said Ric Kimbell, Co-Founder of Concierge Audio. "We expect these limited edition pieces to be in high demand, appealing to clients who appreciate the exceptional blend of technology and artistic rarity."

The "HANNYA Vol 1" speakers are made possible by Concierge Audio’s innovative FlexFinish™ and SimpleSwap™ features. Their national network ofConcierges is on hand to offer personalized, in-home demonstration as well as white-glove service and support to each client.

Indicate your interest for an in-home demonstration on the Concierge Audio website, and your personal concierge will coordinate a date that accommodates your schedule — cementing a unique and remarkable listening experience that is second to none.

About Concierge Audio

Founded in 2020 by experts at the forefront of the industry, Concierge Audio is committed to blending unparalleled audio and visual experiences into the homes of the world's most discerning clients. Discover the Concierge difference at www.conciergeaudio.com.