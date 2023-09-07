International LifeLine™ Joins Hospitality TN & Participates in Tennessee Governor’s Conference on Hospitality & Tourism

International LifeLine™ offers reliable emergency response services to customers worldwide. We bring you home! The US Based 24/7 Lifeline Response Center International LifeLine™ provides reliable emergency response services to customers worldwide.

CONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International LifeLine™, a world leader in Emergency Medical Services, Kidnap and Extortion Resolution and Emergency Evacuation Services, is proud to announce that they have joined Hospitality TN (“HTN”) and are participating as a sponsor in the Governor’s Conference on Hospitality & Tourism (“Governors Conference”) which will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee on September 13-15, 2023.

HospitalityTN represents the interests of Tennessee’s lodging, dining, and tourism establishments and the related businesses involved in the hospitality & tourism industry. HTN is a not-for-profit trade association representing the hospitality and tourism industry in Tennessee and its allied partners. HTN is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

The annual Governor’s Conference, produced by Hospitality TN (HTN) in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, brings together representatives of the state's travel and tourism industry, including attractions, hoteliers, restaurateurs, destination management/marketing organizations, tour operators, educational institutions offering tourism/hospitality programs, tourism-related government agencies, and suppliers of goods and services of the tourism industry. There will be educational sessions on topics ranging from marketing destinations to youth sports teams to innovative technology coming to hotels & restaurants; guest speakers including Governor William Byron Lee.

“I am both honored and delighted that International LifeLine™ has partnered with HospitalityTN and is supporting the annual Tennessee Governor’s Conference on Hospitality & Tourism as a Tri-Star sponsor, celebrating the hospitality industry of Tennessee” said Peter Chlubek, Executive Chairman, International LifeLine, Inc.

“The businesses represented by Hospitality TN are not only an integral part of the local communities but are a part of the amazing experience tourists can expect when visiting the great state of Tennessee. Whether it is an attraction, destination wedding or event, historical attraction, family vacation, etc. these businesses are the backbone of the local economy that keeps people working," said Chlubek.

International LifeLine™ is a critical event and travel risk management company emerging from decades of experience and expertise in protecting lives. With seven offices across the world, the Company provides on-demand incident management and emergency response services worldwide. These include emergency medical and security evacuation, crisis response, political evacuation, escalation services, and kidnap and extortion response.

The Company employs advanced technology, innovative solutions, and years of experience to provide efficient and reliable emergency response services to customers worldwide. The Company's 24/7 Lifeline Response Center, situated just north of Houston, Texas, is wholly owned and fully equipped to handle any emergency.

International LifeLine™ is the result of the fusion of two leading global security companies: The Guidry Group and Orbis Travel Safety. Both entities established themselves as players in the global security, kidnap and ransom, and medical evacuation domains.

The Guidry Group, founded by Michael Guidry in 1985, has over three decades of experience providing peace of mind to families, corporations, and government groups. Throughout his career, Mr. Guidry and The Guidry Group have personally handled 71 kidnappings and 52 extortions in over 100 countries worldwide. In every instance, with the aid of specialized teams, The Guidry Group has achieved a remarkable success rate in safely returning every single victim home.

Orbis Travel Safety Limited, formerly GEOS Travel Safety Limited, was founded by Peter Chlubek in 2005. Since then, it has protected its members' lives and coordinated responses to over 83,000 incidents across 198 countries.

Now offering their security, technology, and expertise in one unified company, International LifeLine™ is prepared to continue its legacy of providing exceptional security services and assistance to global travelers, businesses, and governments as a single entity. Proven to be effective and dependable, you can trust us in a crisis. International LifeLine™ is Your LifeLine in Today’s World!

