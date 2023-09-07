New Haven Barracks/ Accident with Injuries
CASE#: 23B5003535
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Busby
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/06/2023 @ 2339 hours.
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Ferrisburgh, Vermont.
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middlebrook Road
WEATHER: Clear and dry.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jenna Delva
AGE:24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, Vermont.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Trax
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor contact damage to left front fender.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
Pedestrian
Victim: Neil A. Abrahamson
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, Vermont.
INJURIES: Listed as Critical
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center.
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On September 6, 2023 at approximately 2339 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh, Vermont. It was reported that the pedestrian was attempting to remove a deceased animal from the roadway, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on US Route 7. The pedestrian was later identified as Neil Abrahamson of Vergennes. Abrahamson sustained life threatening injuries and was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center to receive treatment by Vergennes Rescue. VSP was assisted on scene by members of the Ferrisburgh Fire Department, along with members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction team. Anybody with any information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919.
