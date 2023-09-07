New Haven Barracks/ Accident with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5003535

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/06/2023 @ 2339 hours.

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Ferrisburgh, Vermont.

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middlebrook Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear and dry.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jenna Delva

AGE:24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Trax

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor contact damage to left front fender.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

Pedestrian

Victim: Neil A. Abrahamson

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, Vermont.

INJURIES: Listed as Critical

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center.

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On September 6, 2023 at approximately 2339 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh, Vermont. It was reported that the pedestrian was attempting to remove a deceased animal from the roadway, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on US Route 7. The pedestrian was later identified as Neil Abrahamson of Vergennes. Abrahamson sustained life threatening injuries and was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center to receive treatment by Vergennes Rescue. VSP was assisted on scene by members of the Ferrisburgh Fire Department, along with members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction team. Anybody with any information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov