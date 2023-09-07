Get The Referral Ranks No. 2794 on the 2023 Inc. 5000
GTR Ranks No. 2794 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 191 Percent
GTR Ranks No. 2794 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 191 PercentSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed that Get The Referral (GTR) ranks No. 2794 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking offers a data-driven glimpse into the achievements of the economy's most vibrant sector: independent, entrepreneurial enterprises. Facebook, Under Armour, Microsoft, and numerous other widely recognized brands initially garnered nationwide recognition when they were featured on the Inc. 5000 list.
“We're excited to accept our inclusion on this list from Inc. and to be acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America," stated Jamey Vumback, GTR's Founder and CEO. "Our achievement underscores the dedicated efforts of our exceptional team in consistently delivering significant revenue benefits for our clients. It shows the power of referrals as a form of effective lead generation. We're eagerly anticipating what the future holds as the Home Improvement and Services sector increasingly embraces referrals as a catalyst for growth.”
The 2023 Inc. 5000 list reports GetTheReferral.com ranks:
#397 in Software
#347 in California
#43 in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
To access the complete list and methodology of the Inc. 5000, which includes company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, location, and other parameters, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the current September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands now.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
To learn more about Get The Referral’s Inc. 5000 rankings, click here: https://www.inc.com/profile/getthereferralcom
About Get The Referral:
Get The Referral (GTR) is an app-based SaaS referral platform that mechanizes referral programs for solar, roofing, and home services companies by providing them with their own branded mobile app. Apps powered by GTR combine communication, project management, and engagement tools that allow companies to improve their Customer Experience and generate more high-quality referrals. GTR combines the app with an online dashboard for referral program management, including tracking, analytics, and communication tools like email and push notifications. To learn more about GTR, visit www.GetTheReferral.com.
Mikayla Martinsen
Get The Referral
marketing@getthereferral.com
