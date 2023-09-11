PropTech Innovator Beekin Secures Two Patents for AI Revenue Management Technology in the Residential Property Industry
Tools predict likelihood of rental renewal and improve the ability to analyze multifamily and single-family property dataHOUSTON, TX, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beekin, a technology company specializing in AI-powered software for multifamily and single-family homes, today announced that its LeaseMax and WILSON products have been awarded patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Beekin has created unique models that predict resident behavior and multivariate optimization that facilitate AI-driven rent optimization. The methodologies contained in these patents set a benchmark in the rental housing industry, offering unmatched predictive prowess, autonomous use, and advanced performance to drive stronger investor returns.
"We are excited to receive these patents, which are a testament to our innovative approach and the hard work of our entire team,” says CEO Vidur Gupta. “While patents are only a means to an end, the revolutionary approaches we are applying to rental housing makes these innovations truly game-changing for investment firms. Our platform is already serving as a launch pad for future PropTech innovations and is contributing significantly to the evolution of the rental housing sector at a critical time for the industry. The reality is that the technology used to price leases has remained static for many decades, and we are moving the needle by replacing cumbersome manual processes with automatic tools"
Faizul Z. Lalji, Director of Beekin customer Access Self Storage, says, “We congratulate the Beekin team on this impressive milestone. The patents for their platform are testament to the innovative technology they have developed for real estate investors. As an early user of LeaseMax, we can attest to the material impact it has had on our business performance and pricing function. We are firm believers in AI and automation and view Beekin as a pioneer in this space."
About Beekin
Beekin is a decision intelligence platform designed for institutional investors and lenders in the rental housing sector. Through rent valuations, revenue optimization and rental indexation, Beekin’s solutions are boosting NOI, increasing customer retention, and driving operational efficiencies across underwriting and asset management for some of the top property companies in the United States. For more information, please visit beekin.co.
