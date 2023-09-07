Besli Supports Growth with Smart ASRS Solutions from Kardex Remstar
Refusing to be hampered by the inevitable strain growing inventory demands would place on their warehouse logistics, Besli created a new and modern warehouse using ASRS technologies from Kardex Remstar.
Besli has integrated a Kardex Remstar ASRS solution into their distribution center for a 30% reduction in search times and a 50% efficiency increase!
The Kardex solution at Besli has provided considerable space savings while reducing product search times by 30% for an overall 50% operational efficiency gain.”WESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Besli is a family owned Dutch electronics wholesaler providing a wide range of electrical products and materials to the electrical engineering market for over 40 years. With a focus on customer service, Besli inventories over 100,000+ items and processes customer orders within 24 hours thanks to their two logistics distribution centers.
— Christina Dube, Kardex Remstar
With a rapidly expanding market, Besli was faced with a surge in their inventory at their Heteren distribution center — both in quantity and variety. Besli turned to Kardex Remstar for a solution to handle increased volume and maintain the quick delivery that sets them apart in the industry.
The Solution
The new warehouse solution consists of three Kardex Compact Buffer Modules and four Kardex Shuttles - all integrated with Kardex Power Pick System inventory management, batch pick flow rack and put-to-light systems. The integrated solution maintains medium/high picking performance for uniquely sized items and bins.
The solution has not only provided considerable space savings, but also reduced product search times by 30%. In addition, order processing as a whole has become 50% more efficient due to shorter walking distances and enhanced operator performance.
About Kardex
Kardex is a leading intralogistics solution provider of automated storage, retrieval and material handling systems. With two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog, the Kardex mission is to provide solutions and services to increase the efficiency in storing and handling of goods and materials on a global scale.
The two divisions serve as partners over the entire life cycle of a customer's product or solution. From project analysis to realization and service, Kardex helps improve a customer’s performance every step of the way. With three own production plants in Germany and one in North America Kardex ensures high quality solutions. To maintain and strengthen its competitive position within technological innovation and outstanding customer loyalty, Kardex is investing in research and development, its supply chain, the expansion of its service organization as well as in new technology via acquisitions. Kardex actively partners with global leaders who share the same values and complement the Kardex solutions including AutoStore, Rocket Solution, Intertex and Sumobox.
Kardex employs 2,000 team members across 30 countries and has installed over 140,000 industry-specific solutions worldwide.
Christina Dube
Kardex
+1 800-639-5805
