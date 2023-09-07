Lightscale launched Kroma mainnet, Ethereum Layer 2

Wemade subsidiary Lightscale successfully launched Kroma mainnet, its Ethereum Layer 2. As a part of WEMIX mega ecosystem strategy, Kroma will function as a channel that can bring users, holders, and assets on Ethereum to WEMIX ecosystem.

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more services onboard Layer 1, its transaction speed is slowed down, scalability reaches its limit, and gas fees run higher. The most widely used Layer 1 Ethereum is suffering from this problem which is known as the blockchain trilemma. Layer 2 is a solution for the scalability issue.

A channel between Ethereum and WEMIX mega ecosystems

Starting as a game-centric chain, it will expand to include DeFi, NFT, and more

Users and dApps will be rewarded with zero-start distribution token KRO

Kroma uses optimistic rollup with ZK fault proof, which is a new technology that combines optimistic rollup, currently widely used, and ZK proof. ZK rollup, while technically more challenging, can achieve a block finality faster than optimistic rollup. Lightscale plans to upgrade Kroma to 100% ZK rollup.

Kroma will start minting its native token KRO mid-2024. Its Tokenomics includes mechanisms for zero-start distribution with no pre-minting or pre-mining. A new block is generated every two seconds, and a KRO is minted and distributed to users and dApps as rewards. As their level of participation is determined by the number of their transactions, dApps and users that generated more transactions will receive more tokens. This reward system will induce active ecosystem expansion activities, thus creating a virtuous circle.

25% of KRO will be distributed to the WEMIX Foundation and WEMIX community, contributing to the WEMIX ecosystem.

Kroma will start as a chain for game-onboarding, and Night Crows will be serviced on the chain. The global blockchain version of the smash hit MMORPG, published by Wemade, is slated to be released this December. Lightscale aims to expand its ecosystem to include everything web3, such as DeFi and NFT. Part of Kroma’s Ecosystem Fund will be granted to onboarding dApps to encourage joining its ecosystem.

Learn more about Kroma at https://kroma.network/



About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

Kevin Foo pr-at-wemix.com