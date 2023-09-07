Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,033 in the last 365 days.

Fazoli’s Makes Highly Anticipated Return to Orlando

Fans Celebrate Arrival of Favorite Fast Casual Italian

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s, America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain, is officially open in Orlando. Located at 4201 E. Colonial Dr., the location is owned by local operator Keys Restaurants Inc., and is now serving up its beloved hot and buttery breadsticks and signature Italian dishes including pasta, subs, salads, pizzas and more. 

“We couldn’t be happier to reintroduce our mouthwatering, freshly made food back into the Orlando market,” said Doug Bostick, President at Fazoli’s. “We’ve been humbled by the nonstop excitement from fans and have spent countless hours preparing for the large crowds we expect at our drive-thru and can confidently say, we are ready!” 

“We are excited to have fulfilled our promise to return Fazoli’s to Orlando,” said Keys Restaurants Inc. CEO Rodney Keys. “We have a long history of excellence building franchises and local businesses in the Orlando area and are more committed than ever to our customers. When they walk into a Keys Restaurant Inc. location, they know they can expect nothing but the best.” 

The Orlando Fazoli’s is located at 4201 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL. 32803. The drive-thru and dine-in is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, visit Fazolis.com

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Ali Lloyd, FAT Brands
alloyd@fatbrands.com
435-760-6168 

# # # 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Fazoli’s Makes Highly Anticipated Return to Orlando

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more