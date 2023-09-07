Corcentric Launches Managed Accounts Receivable Solution in France

Corcentric’s Unique Solution Extends Global Reach

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric , a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced today the launch of its Managed Accounts Receivable (AR) solution in France. The Managed AR solution provides technology, trade finance, and skilled people in turnkey fashion to help customers reach a variety of essential company goals.



Corcentric’s Managed AR solution replaces bad debt, payment risks, high days sales outstanding (DSO), and overworked teams with guaranteed business outcomes. Corcentric supports customers with a combination of subject matter experts, financial services, and software that can liberate working capital trapped in an AR ledger – giving customers the cash and peace of mind needed to grow a business. Currently, Corcentric has thousands of Managed AR customers in various regions around the globe.

“Accounts Receivable teams cannot afford to be bogged down by repetitive manual invoice deliveries and follow-ups, especially in today’s economy,” said Xavier Pierre-Bez, VP of Business & Operations, EMEA South, at Corcentric. “Corcentric’s Managed AR gives companies the freedom to drive strategic growth – eliminating issues that have long plagued AR departments, keeping teams focused on where they can provide the most value, while improving the customer experience and collection speed. And with new e-invoicing regulations taking effect next year in France, Corcentric’s Managed AR services will play a critical role for companies doing business throughout the region and around the globe.”

With Corcentric’s Managed AR solution, customers can:

Simplify invoice delivery – one channel to Corcentric for all AR invoicing.

Immediately and permanently reduce DSO – customers pick when they want to get paid for every invoice and Corcentric will pay in full, guaranteed.

Eliminate collections risk – Corcentric pays all customer invoices on time, every time – no bad debt or credit risk. Plus, a non-recourse agreement ensures customers are never liable for late payments.

Liberate working capital – the unlocked working capital in a customer’s AR ledger becomes cash on the balance sheet, ready to be used to improve liquidity and/or fund growth.

Corcentric’s unique combination of technology, payment capabilities, and Managed Services solves business problems across the entire spectrum of procurement, accounts payable (AP), AR, and treasury. Corcentric effectively manages these services and provides the technology needed to reduce expenses and optimize cash flow and working capital while delivering a measurable ROI.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.