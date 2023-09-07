PM attends ASEAN-India Summit, East Asia Summit

VIETNAM, September 7 -

JAKARTA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday attended the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit within the framework of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Addressing the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, PM Chính expressed his belief that with the efforts of both sides, the ASEAN-India comprehensive strategic partnership is full of potential and promises to gain breakthrough development in the future.

To realise that goal, he proposed to further intensify economic and trade connections, effectively implement the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (AIFTA), promote complementary strengths, and facilitate the access of goods to each other's markets.

He suggested the two sides spend more appropriate resources to soon complete expressway projects connecting India with ASEAN, and accelerate connectivity and cooperation in digital transformation, facilitating the application of innovation achievements, thus opening up opportunities for technology businesses of both sides.

The Vietnamese leader urged India to speed up the implementation of the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) and join hands in developing the Mekong sub-region, including through the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation, to further deepen connections in implementing sustainable development goals between ASEAN and India, thereby contributing to promoting inclusive growth and equal development.

Indian PM Narendra Modi affirmed that ASEAN is a pillar of the Act East Policy and the focus of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

ASEAN and India agreed to prioritise sustainable maritime cooperation, combat terrorism and transnational crime, improve medical capacity, promote connectivity and digital transformation, and expand cooperation in energy transition and climate change response. The Indian leader announced the establishment of the ASEAN-India Fund for Digital Future.

The two sides adopted joint statements on maritime cooperation and food security enhancement in the crisis period.

At the 18th East Asia Summit, Chính emphasised the stature and strategic value of the EAS as a place where leaders hold dialogue and put forward orientations for peace, security, cooperation and prosperity in the region and the world, to promote cooperation, solve conflicts and raise awareness to get closer together.

To promote the EAS' important role, the Vietnamese PM proposed to shape a regional structure that is open, inclusive, transparent and based on international law, create new momentum for inclusive growth and sustainable development, and identify peace, stability and development cooperation as goals, and dialogue and cooperation as tools.

Chính called on all countries to boost international solidarity, uphold multilateralism to solve global issues such as epidemics, climate change, resource depletion, and work together to resolve disputes and conflicts by peaceful means based on international law.

At the summits, leaders of countries exchanged views on international and regional issues such as the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), Myanmar, the Korean Peninsula, and the conflict in Ukraine.

They emphasised the importance of peace, security and stability in the region as a prerequisite for current efforts towards inclusive growth and sustainable development. The partners affirmed their support for ASEAN's efforts, balanced and objective approach, and common stance on these issues.

PM Chính’s suggested partners show their support for ASEAN's centrality in reality, and work with the bloc to promote dialogue, consultation, trust-building, and response to common challenges.

He and other leaders reaffirmed their common stance on the East Sea, emphasising that ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the sea is the interest of all countries. He proposed partners back the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and the building of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to turning the East Sea into a sea of peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development.

Regarding the Myanmar issue, the Vietnamese Government leader affirmed that his country will actively participate in and contribute to the process of supporting Myanmar to overcome difficulties on the basis of the Five-Point Consensus, and continue providing humanitarian aid to the country. — VNS