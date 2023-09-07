Global Electric Toothbrush Market Set to Achieve US$ 9.8 Billion by 2033, Marking a Steady 7.8% CAGR Growth
North America, led by electric toothbrush industry leaders, thrives as manufacturers utilize promotions and ads to capture a substantial USA market shareNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the global electric toothbrush market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8%. The market is estimated to hold a current value of US$ 4.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 9.8 billion by 2033.
Consumer tastes within the personal care sector are swiftly changing, with a rising desire for convenient, user-friendly, and rapid oral hygiene solutions. Leading companies are responding with innovative product offerings, introducing highly efficient variants that reduce brushing time significantly.
The surge in oral health concerns is emerging as a major driving force in the market
The prevalence of oral diseases, such as mouth cancer, is increasing due to contemporary dietary habits that involve the consumption of highly acidic and sugary foods, contributing to the buildup of plaque and tartar. Consequently, electric toothbrushes have emerged as a convenient and rapid solution for individuals grappling with dental problems in our fast-paced society.
Market expansion can gain momentum through increased consumer awareness.
Although electric toothbrushes have gained some popularity, their widespread adoption in the market remains limited. This can be attributed to a lack of awareness about their advantages, potentially hindering market growth. Additionally, their higher price point compared to conventional toothbrushes may pose challenges in gaining traction in developing markets.
The market could face challenges due to the significant maintenance costs associated with the product.
In contrast to standard toothbrushes, electric toothbrushes entail considerable maintenance expenses, including battery or electricity costs, which could drive consumers to explore alternative products. Managing the intricate electrical components of these toothbrushes can be a burdensome task for users. Consequently, the higher price point of electric toothbrushes growth may lead consumers to think twice about investing in replacement services.
Key Takeaways
The global electric toothbrush market recorded a 7.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.
During the forecast period, the United States market is projected to record a CAGR of 6.3% and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.7 billion by 2033.
The China market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.7% between 2023 and 2033.
Between 2023 and 2033, the rechargeable segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% in the product type category.
During the forecast period, the hypermarket/supermarket, the top sales channel segment is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 7.5%.
Key Players:
Panasonic Corporation,
Colgate-Palmolive Company,
The Procter & Gamble Company,
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.,
JSB Healthcare,
Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
Omron Healthcare, Inc.,
FOREO Company,
Wellness Oral Care Company,
Fairywill Company,
Lion Corporation,
Conair Corporation (Interplak),
SEASTAR Corporation,
Smilex Company,
Kolibree Company,
Rotadent Company,
Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.,
Ningbo Seago Electric Co, Ltd.,
Dretec Co., Ltd.,
Brush Buddies Company,
SONIC Chic Company
Market Restraints
The key market restraints impeding the progress are high product cost and maintenance. To overcome these challenges, market players are working on innovations, that make the product more affordable and easy to maintain.
Important Market Developments:
Sustainability Concerns Addressed: SURI is a London-based startup that stands for Sustainable Rituals. The startup manufactures sustainable electric toothbrushes. The electric toothbrushes’ body is made of recyclable aluminum. The plastic heads are plant-based and can be recycled or industrially composted.
Xiaomi Corporation Marks Presence in the South Asian Market: In June 2020, Xiaomi launched the T100 electric toothbrush series in India. The product comes with several advanced features. This includes a 30-day battery life, low noise, and an alluring glossy design.
Colgate and Philips Join Hands: In March 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Colgate Palmolive Company announced a collaboration. Primarily focusing on the South American market, this collaboration aims to widen awareness of oral hygiene practices. This also includes the propagation of awareness on dental hygiene tools such as electric toothbrushes.
Colgate goes Big on Research and Development: The Colgate Palmolive Company recently shelled out huge bucks for research. In 2019, the company invested US$ 280 million in research and development. This is anticipated to contribute to the advancement of electric toothbrush technology.
Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Category
By Product Type:
Rechargeable
Battery Powered
By Head Movement:
Sonic/Side-By-Side
Rotation/Oscillation
By Price:
Economy
Mid-Range
Premium
By Sales Channel:
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Drug Stores & Pharmacies
Convenience Stores
Online Retailers
Other Sales Channels
B
y Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
