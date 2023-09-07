Smart Doorbell Market Demand, Industry Size, Growth Factor, Trends and Forecast to 2031 | Poised at CAGR of 18.3%

Smart Doorbell Market Expected to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in disposable income of population, improved lifestyle, and increase in awareness about smart home systems boost the adoption of smart doorbells in residential and commercial spaces, thus driving the growth of the market. In addition, rise in number of smart cities, improved consumer awareness about smart doorbells, and growing adoption of IoT based technologies boost the market growth.

The global smart doorbell market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031.

For instance, in January 2020, Toucan Smart Home launched a Wi-Fi video doorbell system. It is the first battery powered 1800 Wi-Fi based video doorbell device. It is easy to install and thus, increases the consumer demand for flexible smart home security solutions. In addition, it has components such as rechargeable battery, adjustable magnetic mount, PRI sensor, and PIR sensor to maximize performance. All such products drive the adoption of smart doorbells. Moreover, rapid urbanization in various economies adopted the use of building automation, which further drives the market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of smartphone, and connected devices, and their superior features as compared to traditional doorbell systems, fuels the growth of market which is further helping in expansion of smart doorbell market size.

Customers are interested in adopting smart locks in commercial and residential spaces, owing to features such as flexibility with high security, easy to install, remote locking and unlocking, and provision of sending quick alerts to homeowners in an event of burglary. Smart locks and smart doorbells with a technological integration provide great safety and reliability, which boosts the growth of the smart doorbell market.

Top Players:

Panasonic Corporation, ASSA ABLOY Group, Night Owl SP, LLC, LaView Eagle-Eye Technology Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Netvue, Inc., SkyBell Technologies, Inc., dbell Inc., Vivint Smart Home, Inc., Owlet Home LLC

Key Findings of the Study:

• By product type, the wireless segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

• By distribution channel, the offline segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• By end user, the residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• Region wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the global smart doorbell market throughout the study period.

