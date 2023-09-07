Automotive Disc Couplings Market is Projected to Exceed US$ 2,704.8 Million by 2033
FMI Logo
Rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in the United States, fueled by a focus on fuel efficiency and emissions reductionNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive disc coupling market is expected to be worth US$ 1,401.1 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach US$ 2,704.8 million by 2033, growing at a 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period. Over the forecast period, robust growth in reliable and high-performance power transmission accessories played a critical role in paving the path for automotive disc couplings.
The rise of electric and hybrid vehicles has generated a demand for power transmission systems that are both reliable and efficient. Automotive disc couplings have emerged as essential components in connecting electric motors to transmissions or drivetrains. They play a crucial role in facilitating efficient torque transfer, and meeting the increasing market demand for electrified vehicles.
Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17654
The automotive industry is increasingly acknowledging the significance of automotive disc couplings in addressing environmental regulations and meeting customer expectations for fuel efficiency and power transmission. These couplings play a crucial role in minimizing power losses and facilitating efficient power transfer, aligning with the industry's sustainability objectives. As sustainability gains prominence as a crucial topic, the installation of disc couplings is experiencing a notable growth rate, surpassing historical trends.
Automotive disc couplings have a significant impact on reducing vibrations and power transmission noises in vehicles, resulting in a smooth and comfortable driving experience. As safety standards and emission regulations continue to be implemented worldwide, there has been a substantial increase in awareness regarding the importance of comfort and safety in the driving experience. These features have become unique selling points (USPs) for many automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The rising demand for luxury features in cost-effective vehicles has led to a notable surge in demand for automotive disc couplings, and this trend is expected to continue during the upcoming period of assessment.
Intense competition within the market leads to pricing pressures, compelling companies to distinguish their products based on factors such as quality, performance, and reliability. To remain competitive and attract customers, manufacturers must continually enhance their product offerings, introduce unique features, and provide value-added services.
The automotive industry is subjected to dynamic regulations and standards ranging from safety to emissions to sustainability. Automotive OEMs and OES to remain up-to-date with such standards and regulations. The dynamic nature of such regulations hinders disc coupling manufacturers from maintaining inventory and ensure and continuous supply chain in the market. Achieving compliance with multiple regional or international standards can also be a complex and time-consuming process, necessitating investments in testing, certification, and regulatory compliance procedures.
Key Takeaways:
The Automotive Disc Coupling industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 284 million by 2033, increasing at an 8.0% CAGR.
During the forecast period, the Automotive Disc Coupling industry in the United States is expected to reach a market share of US$ 500.2 million, securing a 7.4% CAGR.
The Automotive Disc Coupling industry in China is predicted to reach US$ 522.1 million by 2033, increasing at a 7.7% CAGR.
With a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2033, single-disc coupling is expected to dominate the Automotive Disc Coupling industry.
From 2022 to 2033, the Steel Disc Coupling segment held the largest market share of 72.3% in the Automotive Disc Coupling industry based on material type.
Unlock the Competitive Edge Today! Secure Exclusive Access to the Automotive Disc Couplings Market with Unbeatable Discounts. Seize the Advantage – Dive In Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17654
How Does the Competition Look in the Automotive Disc Coupling Market?
The Global Automotive disc coupling market is highly dynamic with each player registering its developments to gain a competitive edge in the market. Strategic acquisitions, mergers, product development, and collaborations are a few of the most successful strategies identified by Future Market Insights across the global market leaders. A few of the examples include
In 2021, Lippert Components made a significant move by acquiring Kaspar Ranch Hand Equipment.
In 2023, Rivian Automotive partnering with Tenneco to deliver suspension and anti-vibration performance materials solutions.
In 2023, Continental AG introduced the innovative Green Caliper, which minimizes brake dust and offers multiple advantages. The Green Caliper's lower wear rate allows for a more compact setup, featuring smaller and thinner pads. Additionally, the reduced weight of the brake on each corner by 5 kg not only improves vehicle range but also contributes to better handling due to decreased unsprung weight.
Key Players:
Tenneco Inc.
Brembo
Continental AG
BorgWarner Inc.
Mahle GmbH
Hyundai Mobis
Donaldson Company Inc.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Honeywell International Inc.
EXEDY Corporation
Denso Corporation
Holley Performance Products
AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.
Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
The NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.
Cummins Inc.
Valeo
TREMEC
Automotive Disc Coupling Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Single Disc Couplings,
Double Disc Couplings,
Multi-Disc Couplings,
By Material:
Steel Disc Couplings,
Aluminum Disc Couplings,
Composite Disc Couplings
By Vehicle Type:
Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles,
Hybrid Vehicles,
Electric Vehicles,
Others
By Sales Channel:
OEM,
Aftermarket
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Eastern Europe
Western Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Author By:
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil and gas, and Service industries.
Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in the Automotive Market Domain:
Automotive Brake System & Components Market Outlook: The automotive brake system & components market size is projected to be valued at US$ 69,403.5 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 109,862.1 million by 2033.
Automotive Wiring Harness Market Growth: The automotive wiring harness market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 8% through 2033. The market is expected to hit a valuation of US$ 119.31 billion by 2033.
Ronak Shah
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+1 845-579-5705
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube