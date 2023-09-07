Submerged Warriors: The Dynamic Landscape of the Submarine Combat Systems Market

Allied Market Research_Logo

Submarine Combat Systems Market by System Type and Submarine : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Submarine combat systems use sensor technology and powerful computer for tracking and guiding weapons to destroy the enemy target. The combat system supports in the transformative & reactive operating processes and gives rise to basic control hierarchy. The global submarine combat systems market is influenced by various market determinants such as increase in importance of submarines in naval warfare, on going submarine up gradation programs, and defence budget cuts. The naval force should be equipped with latest technology such as satellite-based navigation, intelligence surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) combat system to carry out their underground operations.

The growth of the global submarine combat systems market is expected to boost demand for importance of modern submarines that provide accurate conventional and nuclear missile barrage against sea and land-based targets. In addition, upgrade of old technology as well as increase in strategic importance of ship submersible hunter killer ships are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in importance of modern submarines that provide accurate conventional and nuclear missile barrage against sea and land-based targets is expected to drive the growth of the submarine combat system market. However, decreasing defense budgets in the developed economies hinders the market growth of submarine combat systems globally. Moreover, technological advancements and modernization of naval fleets are the factors providing potential opportunities for continuous up gradation of submarine combat systems.

The global submarine combat systems market is segmented into system, submarine, and region. By system, the market is divided into electronic support measures (ESM), armaments, and sensors. By submarine, the market is classified into ship submersible nuclear (SSN), ship submersible ballistic nuclear (SSBN), and ship submersible hunter killer (SSK). By region, the global submarine combat systems market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The global submarine combat systems market size has been analyzed across four major regions.

• Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the submarine combat systems for strategy building.

• The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the Submarine Combat Systems market size to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market trends along with their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The global submarine combat systems market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Key Market Players

• Raytheon

• Saab

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

• Thales Group

• Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Atlas Elektronik GmbH

• Havelsan

• Northrop Grumman

• BAE Systems

