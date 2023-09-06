AOSIS Addresses Collective Development Goals at SIDS Interregional Conference

At the Interregional Meeting of SIDS for SIDS4, AOSIS urged unified approach to chart a transformative course to SIDS’ sustainable development

1 September, 2023

A month of meetings in all regions of small island developing states (SIDS) which comprise the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) has culminated in a major intergovernmental conference in Praia, Cabo Verde. The Interregional Meeting of SIDS for the UN Fourth International Conference on SIDS (SIDS 4) took place on 30th August – 1st September, bringing together United Nations officials, international partners, and leaders from the SIDS regions of the Pacific, African, Indian and South China Seas, and the Caribbean.

The momentous event, convened by the United Nations, is the launchpad to highlight and generate activity on the priority areas to achieve SIDS’ sustainable development, which will be addressed at SIDS 4. The implementation of the previous internationally agreed 10-year workplan, the Small Island Developing States Accelerated Modalities of Action Pathway (SAMOA Pathway) was assessed at the meeting. Participants discussed progress and gaps thereof in areas such as sustainable and inclusive economic growth, climate change, food security, gender equality, biodiversity, sustainable energy, social development, means of implementation and partnership, and more.

Global leaders will convene in Antigua and Barbuda in May 2024 to assess the progress made by the SAMOA Pathway, and map out a new, innovative action plan to solve issues such as building resilience in SIDS, alleviating the challenges wrought by climate change and external shocks such as COVID-19, and advancing a revamped financial architecture, all of which are critical to achieving Sustainable Development Goals for SIDS.

At SIDS 4, leaders will adopt this new 10-year plan which will determine steps for SIDS to address these challenges and radically strengthen their sustainable development.

As the international negotiating bloc which unifies all of these regions, AOSIS is playing a key role in this process. Speaking as the Chair of AOSIS, Ms. Peseta Noumea Simi of Samoa, emphasized the need to focus on common goals.

“The core issues of climate change, water, food, and energy security, financing development, boosting health systems, capacity development and infrastructure continue to emerge as top priorities across the regions,” she noted. “The outcome of our inter-regional must facilitate a more critical look and see where priorities naturally interweave to deliver maximum co-benefits for all SIDS.”

“Our next ten-year development agenda must represent our utmost resolve and an envisioned future of boundless opportunities. We achieve this vision, together”, she added.

Also speaking as AOSIS Chair at the National Focal Point Meeting, H.E. Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Pa’olelei Luteru of Samoa highlighted the necessity of engendering SIDS-led solutions.

“Since 1994, we have been submerged in a litany of challenges, now we need to formulate our own home-grown solutions to our problems,” he said. “Many of today’s multilateral frameworks are outdated and no longer fit for purpose, and as we look towards a more resilient future and prosperity, we must recognize that whilst our special circumstances as SIDS may make us different, they do not take away our potentials to partner as equals.”

As the road to SIDS 4 progresses, AOSIS reiterated its support to advancing the priorities of SIDS and strengthening international relations to ensure SIDS 4 will be a transformative turning point for vulnerable small islands.

About AOSIS:

Since 1990, AOSIS has represented the interests of the 39 small island and low-lying coastal developing states in international climate change, sustainable development negotiations and processes. As a voice for the vulnerable, its mandate is more than amplifying marginalised voices as it also advocates for these countries’ interests. In terms of size, AOSIS closely resembles the countries it represents on the global stage, but often punches far above its weight, negotiating historic global commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions, among other achievements.

