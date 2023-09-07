Submit Release
Alternus Energy to Participate in ROTH MKM 10th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium

DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transatlantic renewable independent power producer (“IPP”) Alternus Energy (OSE:ALT) (the “Company” or “Alternus”) today announced its participation in the ROTH MKM 10th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium on September 12, 2023. The Symposium is held in conjunction with the world’s largest renewables trade show, RE+, at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CEO Vincent Browne, CFO Joseph Duey, and other members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the symposium. To request a meeting, please contact your sales representative at ROTH MKM.

About Alternus Energy Group:

Alternus is a transatlantic clean energy independent power producer (IPP). Headquartered in Ireland, we currently develop, install, own and operate utility scale solar parks in Europe and the US. Our highly motivated and dynamic team at Alternus have achieved rapid growth in recent years. Building on this, our goal is to reach 3GW of operating projects by the end of 2026 through continued organic development activities and targeted strategic opportunities. Our vision is to become a leading provider of 24/7 clean energy delivering a sustainable future of renewable power with people and planet in harmony. For more information visit www.alternusenergy.com.

