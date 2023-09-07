Lytics Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA , September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytics, a customer data platform, announces that it has been validated to work with BigQuery and designated Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery.
“The Google Cloud Ready-BigQuery designation gives customers confidence that solutions have gone through a formal certification process and will deliver the best possible performance with BigQuery,” said Ritika Suri, Direct of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With Lytics, customers can connect all of their data and metrics with BigQuery to optimize their performance.”
With this designation, Lytics has proven that its customer data platform met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery and provides customers with confidence that the Lytics products they use, or are assessing, work well with BigQuery.
Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase the customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery. As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three phase process - run a series of integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps and refine documentation for mutual customers.
Being part of the program, provides Lytics with more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud’s partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps.
“Google Cloud continues to innovate and provide considerable value to customers. Technologies like Vertex AI demonstrate their commitment to advancing innovation, and pave the way for us to offer even more effective solutions,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Google and working together on delivering greater customer value together.”
Lytics is the customer data platform of choice for the next generation of customer-centric businesses — and the first-ever CDP with natively-integrated Generative AI capabilities. Built for the innovators that want to defy expectations and do more with their data, Lytics empowers businesses with data science and AI. And we’re leading a revolution to reinvent how they use them to build relationships.
To learn more about Lytics expertise with Google Cloud, visit https://partners.lytics.com/integrations/google-cloud.
About Lytics
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP.
Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry.
Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth, reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.
Lisa Langsdorf
GoodEye PR
+1 3476450484
email us here