Sports Protective Equipment Market Set to Reach US$13.7 Billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.
Sports participation, government investment, and injury concerns fuel sports protective equipment market growth.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Protective Equipment Market is on a growth trajectory, with a valuation of US$ 8.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated value of US$ 13.7 billion by the end of 2031.
Sports have always been an integral part of our lives, fostering a sense of community, competition, and physical fitness. However, as sports participation grows worldwide, so does the concern for athlete safety. In response, the sports protective equipment market is thriving, offering innovative solutions to safeguard athletes from potential injuries. In this blog, we will explore the global sports protective equipment market, its growth prospects, key segments, and the factors driving its expansion.
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
• Increase in Sports Participation: As more individuals actively engage in sports and fitness activities, the demand for protective equipment is rising. Ensuring athlete safety is a top priority, spurring the development of advanced sports protective gear.
• Government Investment in Sports Infrastructure: Governments worldwide are investing in sports infrastructure, encouraging people to participate in sports. This initiative creates a conducive environment for market growth, as athletes require adequate protection.
• Rise in Sports Injury Concerns: Heightened awareness about sports-related injuries has prompted athletes and organizations to invest in protective equipment. This concern is driving the demand for head protection, face protection, and extremities protection gear.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬: 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
• Adidas AG
• Amer Sports Corporation
• ASICS Corporation
• Grays of Cambridge Ltd.
• McDavid Inc.
• Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.
• Nike Inc.
• Puma SE
• Under Armour Inc.
• Xenith LLC
The market is also enriched with several other key players striving to provide athletes with top-notch protective gear.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬:
• Head Protection
• Face Protection
• Upper Extremities Protection
• Lower Extremities Protection
• Others (Eye and Ear Protection, etc.)
𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫:
• Men
• Women
• Unisex
𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:
• Low
• Medium
• High
𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫:
• Professional
• Non-professional
𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬:
• Online (E-commerce Websites, Company-owned Websites)
• Offline (Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Others)
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
• U.S.
• Canada
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Japan
• China
• India
• GCC
• South Africa
• Brazil
The sports protective equipment market is not only growing but also evolving with advanced technology and innovation. With an expanding product range and increasing awareness of sports-related injuries, this market is set for a promising future.
