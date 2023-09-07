Near Infrared Imaging Market : Envisioning USD 375 Million by 2026 | 4.1% CAGR

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Near-Infrared Imaging Market refers to the use of near-infrared light to visualize and analyze biological tissues or objects. This technology is widely used in the medical, industrial, and agricultural sectors, among others. One of the major drivers of the near-infrared imaging market is the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools for medical applications.

The near infrared imaging market accounted for $271 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $375 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on product type, the near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems segment will account for the major share in the global near-infrared imaging market in 2018, contributing 92.3% of the total share, and is expected to contribute the highest share during the forecast period. This is due to their application during surgeries such as cancer surgery, plastic surgery, and other surgeries. Furthermore, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2026.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

Based on application, the medical imaging segment will hold for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in advancements in surgical imaging techniques worldwide. Furthermore, this segment would register the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

Based on indication, the cancer surgeries segment will hold for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in cancer prevalence worldwide. Furthermore, this segment would register the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2026.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

Based on region, North America will contribute nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain the highest revenue contribution during the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of surgical procedures performed in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2026, owing to urge in awareness related to early screening of cancer. The other factors that boost the growth of market include huge patient base and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region.

𝐍𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Karl Storz SE & Co.

KGLi-Cor, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Quest Innovations B.V. (Quest Medical Imaging B.V.)

Shimadzu Corporation

Stryker Corporation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• Near infrared fluorescence imaging systems occupied 92.79% share of the global near infrared imaging market in 2018

• The medical imaging segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

• The cardiovascular surgeries segment accounted for 10.23% share of the market in 2018

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA

