Honoring the Heroes: Mission43 to Host the 9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run in Downtown Boise
Registration is open for family-friendly 5K to honor the spirit of service and sacrifice
We invite individuals and families from all corners of the Treasure Valley to come together, strengthen the bonds of our community, and share in a collective expression of remembrance.”BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission43, a dedicated community organization committed to empowering military members, veterans, and their families, is set to host the 9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run on Monday, September 11th, at 5:00 pm at Ann Morrison Park in downtown Boise. The annual event holds significance as we remember the lives lost on 9/11 and acknowledge the dedication of our military community.
— Dan Nelson, Program Director at Mission43.
Every year, Mission43 conducts the 9/11 Miles of Remembrance 5K on September 11th to pay tribute to the heroes who lost their lives during the tragic terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001. The free event aims to create an inclusive environment, embracing participants of all physical abilities, ages, and backgrounds.
"We invite individuals and families from all corners of the Treasure Valley to come together, strengthen the bonds of our community, and share in a collective expression of remembrance," said, Dan Nelson, Program Director at Mission43. “Whether you're an avid runner, a casual walker, or riding a handcycle, the 5K route along the scenic Boise River Greenbelt welcomes everyone.”
Founded on the belief that veterans and their families continue to have a tremendous impact on our communities even after their military service, Mission43 empowers them through education, employment, and other opportunities to help them thrive in civilian life. The organization's commitment to service extends to organizing events commemorating pivotal moments in history, such as the "9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run."
The event kicks off at 5:00 pm with an inspiring opening ceremony. As the sun sets over the Boise River, participants can relish the post-event camaraderie in the social area at the start and finish line. The event includes food, beer, music, and entertainment for all ages.
For registration and more information about the no-cost event, please visit Mission43 Event Page.
About Mission43
Many people who leave the military don’t know what to do next, which is why Mission43 has helped thousands advance to a better quality of life in Idaho after the military. After choosing to serve, veterans and their spouses should have access to the best resources available. Led by a team with over 50 years of combined service, Mission43 has created an environment for men and women to lead, learn, and inspire throughout Idaho, the 43rd state. As an initiative of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, Mission43 drives to make Idaho a destination for life after the military. To learn more, visit Mission43.org.
About Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse
The Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse is a training facility and headquarters for Mission43 and the Challenged Athletes Foundation. Built in 2023, the Fieldhouse aims to cultivate community, empower athletes, and serve as a training and gathering place for veterans, adaptive athletes, and their families. A state-of-the-art facility, the Fieldhouse offers support for its community members in areas of health, outdoor recreation, education, and employment, and envisions putting Idaho on the map as a world-class destination for accessible recreation and life after the military. To learn more, visit https://www.idahofieldhouse.org/about.
