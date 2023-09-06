Submit Release
AB399 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-09-06

WISCONSIN, September 6 - An Act to amend 77.52 (13) and 77.53 (10); and to create 77.51 (1j), 77.51 (3h) and 77.54 (70) of the statutes; Relating to: a sales and use tax exemption for various items used in the care of babies. (FE)

Status: A - Ways and Means

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab399

