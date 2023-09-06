AB406 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Joint Survey Committee on Tax Exemptions - 2023-09-06

WISCONSIN, September 6 - An Act to renumber and amend 71.98 (5); to amend 71.01 (6) (m) 1., 71.22 (4) (m) 1., 71.22 (4m) (m) 1., 71.34 (1g) (m) 1. and 71.42 (2) (m) 1.; and to create 71.01 (6) (n), 71.01 (6) (o), 71.22 (4) (n), 71.22 (4) (o), 71.22 (4m) (n), 71.22 (4m) (o), 71.34 (1g) (n), 71.34 (1g) (o), 71.42 (2) (n), 71.42 (2) (o) and 71.98 (5) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: adopting changes to the federal Internal Revenue Code for state tax purposes. (FE)