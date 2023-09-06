Submit Release
AB410 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform - 2023-09-06

WISCONSIN, September 6 - An Act to renumber 252.14 (1) (ar) 14., 448.978 (1) and 448.978 (2) (d) 1. and 2.; to renumber and amend 440.03 (13) (c), 448.015 (4) (am) 2m., 448.974 (2) and 448.978 (2) (d) (intro.); to amend 49.45 (9r) (a) 7. e., 97.67 (5m) (a) 3., 118.2925 (1) (f), 146.81 (1) (eu), 146.997 (1) (d) 4., 154.01 (3) (b), 155.01 (1g) (c), 155.01 (7), 440.03 (9) (a) (intro.), 440.03 (9) (a) 2., 440.03 (13) (b) (intro.), 440.094 (1) (c) 4., 440.15, 448.971 (2), 448.972 (1), 448.973 (2), 448.974 (title), 448.978 (2) (intro.), 448.978 (2) (a), 448.978 (2) (g), 450.10 (3) (a) 5., 462.02 (2) (e), 462.04, 895.48 (1m) (a) (intro.), 971.14 (4) (a) and 990.01 (27s); to repeal and recreate 16.417 (1) (e) 3m. and 252.15 (1) (am); and to create 14.835, 111.335 (4) (jm), 440.03 (11m) (c) 2c., 440.03 (13) (c) 1. i., 440.094 (1) (c) 9m., 448.971 (1L), 448.971 (1m), 448.974 (1m), 448.974 (2) (bm) and subchapter XIII of chapter 448 [precedes 448.988] of the statutes; Relating to: ratification of the PA Licensure Compact. (FE)

