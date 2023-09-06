Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,091 in the last 365 days.

AB411 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-09-06

WISCONSIN, September 6 - An Act to renumber and amend 756.03 (1); to amend 756.04 (6) (dm) and 756.04 (9) (a); and to create 756.03 (1) (b), 756.04 (2) (g), 756.04 (6) (c) and 756.04 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: excusing certain persons from jury service. (FE)

Status: A - Judiciary

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab411

You just read:

AB411 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-09-06

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more