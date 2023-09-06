AVITA Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration, today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Wednesday, September 13, 2023, including a fireside chat at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Lake Street Capital Markets 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, New York, NY

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Management will be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings at these events. Those interested in attending should reach out to their respective representatives. The live audio webcast and archived recording of the fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley conference will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.avitamedical.com.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration. The RECELL® System technology platform, approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions, harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ cells. Delivered at the point-of-care, RECELL enables improved clinical outcomes. RECELL is the catalyst of a new treatment paradigm and AVITA Medical is leveraging its proven and differentiated capabilities to develop first-in-class cellular therapies for multiple indications.

In international markets, our products are approved under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, soft tissue repair, vitiligo, and aesthetics. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, received CE-mark approval in Europe and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

