CETV Now! Advances Expansion by Entering Three New Markets

CETV empowers you to advertise at the exact store and exact time that customers are purchasing.

The Arizona-based digital marketing pioneer continues its rapid growth, bringing innovative, personalized advertising strategies across multiple markets.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CETV Now!, an industry-leading digital marketing company from Arizona, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the South Florida, Houston, and Las Vegas markets. This major development follows the company's remarkable growth and success in Phoenix.

Following an outstanding seed financing round, CETV Now! is invigorated and well-capitalized, setting the stage for its next phase of expansion. The company has been proactively recruiting new partners both over the phone and with dedicated teams stationed in local markets. This strategic move establishes CETV Now!'s presence in several highly significant markets and counting. As the company pursues its vision of creating a national footprint, it's growing at an unprecedented pace, marking the most rapid expansion in its history.

Renowned for its unique approach to commercial environment TV advertising, CETV Now! allows businesses to customize where and when their ads are shown to hyper-localized, targeted audiences. What sets the company apart from competitors is its integrated high-quality video creation that complements its ad campaigns, ensuring a comprehensive and effective advertising strategy for clients.

As the company rapidly deploys screens across multiple markets, CETV Now! is set to transform the digital marketing landscape in South Florida, Houston, and Las Vegas markets. "We're incredibly excited about our entrance into these vibrant markets," said Ben Collins, CPO of CETV Now! "The diverse and dynamic business community in these markets offers tremendous opportunities for our unique advertising strategies to create an impact."

The expansion into multiple markets signifies CETV Now!'s unwavering commitment to reach a diverse client base and meet their dynamic needs with cutting-edge marketing solutions. The company's advanced platform will enable local businesses to take full advantage of precision-level targeting technology, creating resonant, localized campaigns that deliver outstanding results.

"Our growth into an expanding number of markets demonstrates our ongoing commitment to expanding our reach and evolving our solutions in the dynamic digital marketing industry," added Babak Motamedi, CEO of CETV Now!. "We are eager to help more businesses thrive with our hyper-localized ad campaigns and premium video creation services."

CETV Now! continues to redefine the digital marketing landscape with its innovative approach, providing brands and businesses with tools to maximize marketing results regardless of their budget. As the company establishes its presence in South Florida, Houston, and Las Vegas, CETV Now! reiterates its commitment to deliver exceptional results and drive innovation in the digital marketing industry.

