National Research Corporation Declares Special Dividend

Lincoln, Nebraska, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of one dollar ($1.00) per share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, September 18, 2023, and payable on Friday, September 22, 2023.  

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. NRC Health is ranked #1 for Patient Experience Improvement in the 2023 Best in KLAS report.



Kevin R. Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525

